Art and medicine in “Alliance” with large-format works

Medicine and art come together to develop the project “Alliance”, whose mission is to raise funds to support the families of health personnel who died from covid-19, through works of 33 plastic and visual artists.

These creators accepted the invitation to create a specific work for “Alianza” through a unified format; for two-dimensional works (130 x 130 cm), and for three-dimensional works (up to 150 x 100 x 100 cm).

All the artists who are part of the project have recognition for their artistic production in the country and a projection of growth and notoriety of their work at an international level. The same number of companies or individuals will be benefactors of this special production, through donations of 11, 24 or 33 million pesos each.

Among the artists committed to the initiative is Carlos Jacanamijoy, Santiago Cárdenas, Pedro Ruiz, Sair García, José Horacio Martínez, Mónica Meira, Ana Patricia Palacios, Camilo Boyacá, Miguel Ángel Rojas, Luz Helena Caballero, Teresa Currea, Óscar Villalobos, Jeison Sierra and Marco Mojica.

The benefactor company or individual will receive one of the works corresponding to the amount given, which will allow them to enjoy the piece, as well as a donation certificate for the 50% of the work, since 50% The remainder will be delivered to the creative artist of the awarded piece.

With “Alianza” the creative artists will benefit, in such a way that the work as builders of emotion and thought through their work is encouraged, stimulated and rewarded; the families of members of the health team who have lost their lives as a result of covid-19, and of course, the company or individual who has been a benefactor, being an essential part of this project.

Nelly Penaranda, artistic director of “Alliance”, He explained that the dynamics of the project is that the interested companies, or benefactors, will buy one of the works made by the participating creators, all of them recognized in the artistic scene.

A part of this resource will go to the ACSC, which will finance its projects for the protection of the rights of health personnel and access to health for Colombians; Another part will go to the Fundación Médicos Amigos, who will support doctors with biosecurity implements.

The second delivery of the works of art will take place on February 20, the first year since the country implemented the first stage of vaccination against covid-19.