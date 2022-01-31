Aubameyang does not want to let the Barça train pass and accepts…

Pierre-Emeryck Aubameyang has taken for granted in recent hours that his desire to play for FC Barcelona is huge, which is not a matter of money, but of the desire to vindicate oneself. In fact, the Barça club was working on solving the departure of Ousmane Dembélé in order to go all out with the Gabonese striker. However, the solution is far from being achieved.

Neither Ousmane nor his agents, no matter how well intentioned they continue to sell, they don’t seem willing to leave the Camp Nou during the current winter market despite warnings to leave the footballer away from the playing fields for the remainder of his contract. Thus, and with Mateu Alemany at the helm, Barça has managed to get Pierre-Emeryck directly involved in the operation.

For its part, the Barça club has a very limited ability to maneuver as far as the salary margin is concerned and the Arsenal player, of course, does not fit into the economic structure of the first team, earning what he now receives in London. However, it has already communicated to the entity that it is willing to give up a significant part of his salary, and he would arrive “virtually free” to play the remainder of the season as a culé player.

Barça and Mateu Alemany already know the Arsenal striker’s intention well, but it only remains to wait for the club to give its approval to the operation, which is another of the essential points of this whole matter. In fact, that is another inconvenience since until this Sunday afternoon there have been no answers in this regard, with only hours to go until the end of the market.

If there is an agreement between clubs, he will arrive at Barça

Despite the fact that possibly this Monday, January 31, the last day of the winter transfer market, is when there are answers, but the agreement between the player and Barça is total and, whatever happens with Dembélé, if there is an agreement with Arsenal, Aubameyang will play at the Camp Nou. Likewise, the arrival of the Gabonese would serve to reaffirm the policy that Barça maintains with Ousmane, who would be relegated to the stands until the end of the season and without the possibility of returning to the green after the reinforcements in attack made during this winter market.