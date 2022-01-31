B2Chat, the startup that revolutionized the way of selling on the internet in Latin America

Víctor Saldarriaga, Pedro Jaramillo, Pamela Richter and Jaime Andrés Gutiérrez founders of B2Chat. Photo: Courtesy B2chat

B2Chatthe business instant messaging startup raised a total of $1 million in 2021, and investment giants like Global Ventures They have already invested in it. After two successful investment days, in a round led by Globant Ventures in 2020 they received $700,000 dollars and are now positioned as one of the technology companies with the most growth potential in Colombia. They have just arrived in Mexico and are awaiting a third round of investment to expand into the US and European markets.

The capital will finance the work teams dedicated especially to the new countries where they want to reach, in addition to strengthening their market strategies and the permanent development of new functionalities for their platform.

The beginnings of B2Chat dates back to 2018 in Medellín when its four co-founders: Víctor Saldarriaga, Pedro Jaramillo, Pamela Richter and Jaime Andrés Gutiérrez conceived the idea of ​​designing an instant messaging solution aimed especially at companies. “In 2017 WhatsApp was already very popular among people and had a lot of relevance in the region, but it was designed only for people, which made it difficult for companies to serve many clients simultaneously with the same line, there was also no type of control to monitor interactions and service. In addition, chatbots were gaining in importance to answer frequently asked questions through digital channels,” explains Jaime Gutiérrez, CEO of B2Chat.

With this motivation was born B2Chata multi-agent and multi-channel platform that centralizes the instant messaging channels of WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and LiveChat in one place.

The companies that use B2Chat in addition to managing their instant messages from all their channels in a single inbox, they can also link the number of users who attend the platform. These users have two profiles: agent and administrator. Agents are the equivalent of a customer service or sales team. They receive all incoming chats, can be grouped into teams and respond simultaneously from all integrated channels. The administrator is a profile that through more specific functionalities can audit the interactions between agents and clients, measure the management and know the level of satisfaction.

Currently the startup is present in 17 Latin American countries with more than 500 clients. Since its first round of investment, its growth has been rapid and on the rise. In this, they obtained the financing of a local fund for $350,000 thousand dollars to consolidate an initial work team of 10 people and thus launch their plan. In 2021, under the leadership of Globant Ventures, they received $700,000 thousand dollars as seed capital, whose main purpose was to accelerate the development of new features on the platform.

All in all, in his short time in the tech market, B2Chat has received a total of 1 million dollars in investment. Now they are a team of more than 40 people who work 100% remotely and by the end of 2022 they hope to reach 60 between Colombia and Mexico, in addition to reaching the goal of 1,000 clients. “With this third round we hope to open a series A, of approximately 4 million dollars” explains Pamela Richter, CRO of B2Chat. Also, they will continue to focus on their international expansion, generate employment and continue perfecting a platform that helps companies sell more and better through instant messaging.