Bad Bunny shines at Royal Rumble and unleashes the madness of the fans

The celebration of Royal Rumble served as the stage for Bad Bunny’s return to the WWEwith the Puerto Rican singer rising to the challenge as he entered the ring on site 27.

The Bad bunny made his headlining appearance in St. Louis and immediately made an impact by dispatching Sheamus; also combined with Mistery King to eliminate Dolph Zigglerbut that did not prevent him from throwing the master of the 619 over the third rope so that Ottis finish the job by throwing the Mexican to the ground.

To make matters worse, he reapplied his finisher, the bunny destroyerthis time about matt riddlebut unfortunately his participation ended when he appeared Brock Lesnar.

Yes, The Beast came to the Real battle with the 30th position and eliminated those who stood in front of him, being bad bunny one of them, to whom he applied a brutal F5 and then threw him out of the ring.

in this way bad bunny starred in a new pay-per-view of the WWEafter in 2021 he fought in Wrestlemania accompanied by Damian Priest to defeat The Miz Y John Morrison.

Now, the artist will prepare for his new world tour in which he will visit our country next December.