Barter ‘bomb’ with PSG! Barça wants Bernat or I…

Right now FC Barcelona is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to close the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé before the closing of the winter market this Monday. The departure of the French international was a priority for the Barça club after confirming the impossibility of reaching an agreement for his renewal and, as reported by the newspaper ‘Sport’, Moussa Sissoko, the striker’s representative, gave the green light this Sunday to the football director of the Barcelona entity, Mateu Alemany, to enter into negotiations with the Parisian club.

It has been anticipated that Barça’s first intention was to close the operation at 20 million euros. This figure would allow, in addition to the savings due to Ousmane’s record, to close the reinforcements that are already on track for this second part of the season. All with the aim of satisfying the demands of Xavi Hernández, who mainly demands a center forward.

Likewise, the negotiation with PSG would have put on the table Two names that could interest the Barça club: Mauro Icardi and Juan Bernat, two contrasting players for two positions that Barcelona urgently needs to strengthen. The arrival of the striker is a priority, so it only remains to assess whether the Argentine would be compatible with the team.

For his part, Bernat is a footballer who has already been linked in the past with Barça and it would be an alternative of first level for Jordi Albawho has spent many seasons without a relief of guarantees despite the irruption of the talented Alejandro Balde, who is at the exit door in the form of a transfer so that he can exploit his game outside the Camp Nou.

race against the clock

Barça and PSG have little more than 24 hours to close the operation. Whether it happens through a swap of footballers or with a transfer that would be around those 20 million in which the Blaugrana club has valued Dembélé, this represents a race against time especially for the Catalans, who must release salary mass in order to have the possibility of sign a striker.

Aubameyang currently heads the list of wanted by FC Barcelona. The Arsenal striker wants to reach the Camp Nou and would be willing to lower his salary to absurd levels to reach the Barça club in this same winter market. However, a miracle may be necessary for his signing to proceed by releasing Ousmane Dembélé, if he arrives at PSG…