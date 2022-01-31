Before the arrest of Frida Sofía, her father Pablo Moctezuma came to her defense

Last weekend it became known that the singer’s daughter Alejandra Guzman and Pablo Moctezuma, frida sofia, She was arrested by the Miami city police for two charges: disorderly conduct and resisting the authorities. To this, his father came out in defense during a conversation with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante. “She is experiencing a very strong depression process due to the death of my daughter, her sister,” he said.

Natasha Moctezuma died last year at the age of 22 and so far the reason for her death is unknown. However, it was not easy for his family, who remained secretive during the first months of mourning.

On the other hand, Frida Sofía spoke with the local media and assured that the problem began with the manager of the food site. “The manager… she didn’t like me, and they kicked me out, but they kicked me out very badly. This was not done to me by the police, but by the security guards,” he said, showing the wounds on his wrists. According to the restaurant manager, the influencer wanted to steal a bottle of mineral water despite the fact that there are no statements about it.

We must not forget that it is not the only scandal that the singer with Mexican roots has, since in 2019 she was also the protagonist of an altercation with her neighbor that forced her to testify before the local justice.

In addition, she also had legal proceedings against her grandfather Enrique Guzmán for improperly touching her when she was little. “Any lady, any woman, now everyone says ‘me too’… And they cling to a bunch of things that maybe are true for some people, in my case it’s not true, and since they don’t have a way to verify it, well then we have to proceed against her in the United States”, said Alejandra’s father for an interview with the program ‘Ventaneando’. “The problem is that she is going to turn the matter around because I am going to do it in the United States,” he said.

But not only Frida Sofía has remained in the public eye, her mother Alejandra Guzmán was also recently controversial rumors that she had undergone a new surgical intervention and her fight against the journalist Adela Micha.