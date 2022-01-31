Brock Lesnar wins the Royal Rumble and will go to Wrestlemania

Midtime Editorial

The road to Wrestlemania 38 began with the Royal Rumble 2022, in which Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey bathed in glory and they will go to Wrestlemania after winning their respective battle royales. The Beast was able to take revenge after losing the WWE Championship.

The night began with the battle for the Universal Championship, in which Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, who used the clothing of The Shield, He was very close to winning the title., but the ‘Tribal Chief‘ used his repertoire of tricks and was disqualified.

The Women’s Battle did not disappoint, with countless comebacks that filled more than one with nostalgia, such as Lita, Kelly Kelly, Melina, The Bella Twins, Michelle McCool and Molly Holly. At the end Ronda Rousey, who made her so expected return, earned the right to challenge the champion of her choice at Wrestlemania.

The rivalry for the Raw Women’s Championship came on a higher peak and this was demonstrated in the contest, with harsh punishments from both sides and with becky lynch, taking one suffered but in the end victory to retain his title.

The first fight between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley had a unexpected end, with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman helping the Almighty to win the WWE Championship.

the fight between the members of the Hall of Fame, Edge and Beth Phoenix before The Miz and Maryse he was otherwise intense, with both teams bringing out the best in their repertoire. The Grit Couple took the fight about The It Couple.

The men’s Royal Rumble brought in the same way many surprises, As the return of Shane McMahon and the participation of Bad Bunny. Brock Lesnar entered at number 30, took revenge for what happened to him in his fight with Lashley and stayed with the fight, earning the ticket to the main event of Wrestlemania 38.

