Canada vs USMNT | Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Canada applies the ‘dosacero’ to the United States and is close to the Qatar World Cup

Admin 36 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 22 Views

Canada vs USMNT | Qatar 2022 Qualifying Les Rouges knew how to hold the advantage from the first half

Canada puts a stop to USMNT and they get two points from the World Cup.
@canadasoccer

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Peruvian national team: Italian press highlighted Lapadula’s presence in the win against Colombia | sports

The Peruvian team achieved a historic victory against Colombia in Barranquilla on the 15th date …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved