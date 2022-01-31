Canada vs USMNT | Qatar 2022 Qualifiers: Canada applies the ‘dosacero’ to the United States and is close to the Qatar World Cup

Les Rouges knew how to hold the advantage from the first half

CAnad put a stop to the US Navy.The United States was dominant from start to finish. but they could not finish Borjan who was perfect under his framework so that Les Rouges managed to win 2-0 and get close to the World Cup in Qatar.

The golden generation has arrived complete to face the Canadians and from the beginning they sought to put pressure on the rival goal, thanks to the attempts of Zardes and Pulisic, but their toe was not in tune and the team was left blank in the idea of ​​attack.

With the whole team at the front, Canada will bet on playing against and it paid off immediately, since at minute 6, Cyle Larin won the counterattack against USA and with a perfect pass from Osorio, the striker was able to shoot Turner to make it 1-0.

GOAL! Canada strikes first through yet another Cyle Larin beauty. 07 1 vs 0#CWCQpic.twitter.com/mrHec4qhmL ? Concacaf (@Concacaf) January 30, 2022

Despite having the advantage, the idea of ​​the game did not change, Canada gave him the ball the stars and stripes they tried on all sides could tie the match but Borjan’s performance was stellar under his frame.

In the second half, Berhalter would move all his pieces giving him minutes Paul Arirola, Jordan Morris and Ricardo Pepi, but time was upon them and neither could make a difference against the rival team. Arriola had the clearest chance when trying to finish off a center from McKennie with a bicycle kick, but the ball went past the goal frame. Borjan and there were all his options.

Already in the final minutes, Les Rouges encouraged one more attack, and with a counter that ended Samuel Adekugbe with a long distance shot that left Turner without a chance for the final 2-0. Canada remains undefeated.

With this result, Canada reaches 22 points and is two units away from sealing its ticket to Qatar 2022, while USA remains in second place with 18 units.