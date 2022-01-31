CARIBBEAN SERIES – Giants extend their undefeated record to three by beating Astronauts

Hánser Alberto shot two doubles and a single in four at-bats, drove in two runs and the Cibao Giants extended their unbeaten record in the Caribbean Series by defeating the Astronautas de los Santos 7-3 this Sunday.

The Giants (3-0) lead the game, while the Panamanians are now 1-2. The Astronauts took advantage of the Giants’ poor defense and went ahead 2-0 in the second against starter Yunesky Maya.

After one out, Christian Gabriel hit a fly ball between left-center that became a double due to a mix-up by outfielders José Sirí and Marcell Ozuna, who was immediately followed by an RBI hit by Daniel Alejandro, which allowed him to reach second, from where he later scored for an uncatchable given by that band by Eduardo Manuel Thomas. The Dominican team countered in the third against pitcher Eduardo Rivera and went up 3-2 after combining a double by Carlos Paulino, an RBI triple by Sirí and another two-base hit by Hánser Alberto, as well as a throwing error by interdist Edgar Muñoz when trying to complete a double play.

The Astronauts tied it at three in the seventh, but that only set the stage because the Giants made a three-point rally in the closing of it to relievers Wilfredo Pereira and ElvinLiriano.

Alberto drove in pinch runner Gustavo Núñez, who was on third, with his double-merit shot. He later scored, when with the bases loaded, Ozuna was walked.

Ryan Kussmaul scored the win despite allowing two hits and one run in one inning, Pereyra lost.