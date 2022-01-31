Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, dies, this was her last photo

Cheslie Kryst, who was crowned Miss USA in 2019, lost her life this Sunday, January 30 in New York, although the cause of her death has not yet been clarified.

The 30-year-old model won the national beauty pageant representing North Carolina and also made it to the Top 10 Miss Universe that year. Her family was the one who notified her death through a statement where they recognized her not only for her beauty but also for her work as a lawyer.

“It is with devastation and great sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” she read in the statement, where they added, “She cared for others, she loved, she laughed and she shone. Cheslie embodied love and service to others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA, and as the host of ‘EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague, we know her impact will live on.”

Cheslie Kryst in the dressing room during the Miss Universe 2019 pageant Getty Images

According to police reports, the model’s body was found this Sunday morning in front of the Orion building, one of the exclusive condominiums located in Manhattan. However, it is still not clear whether it was a suicide or an accident that caused her to fall from heights.

On her social networks, the beauty queen posted a couple of posts before she died. One of them was a photo of her that she uploaded to her Instagram Stories where she congratulated morgan romanthe North Carolina representative who received the Miss USA 2022 crown, as well as Gabby Ortegawho won the title of Miss Teen USA.

Cheslie Kryst congratulated Morgan Romano and Gabby Ortega for their crowns as Miss USA 22 and Miss Teen USA 22 chesliekryst/Instagram

In addition, she shared a last portrait of herself on her profile where she appears with makeup type smoky eyesa top black with neckline off the shoulders and a collected hairstyle, as well as a manicure with nails stiletto.

Next to the photograph he placed the phrase, “May this day bring you rest and peace”, which some consider could be a sign about his desire to end his life. In this post Dozens of people posted their farewell messages where they called her an “angel” and “sister of peace.”

The Mexican, Sofía Aragón, who recently announced her separation from her partner, also said goodbye to Cheslie with an emotional message. “Queen! I’m still waiting for someone to tell me this is NOT true! My eternal sister! We walked the Top 20 together, hand in hand, dancing and laughing, you will forever be in my heart! Rest in peace my beautiful sister! You will not be forgotten,” she wrote on Kryst’s profile.

After passing through the beauty contests, the young woman became a host and collaborator in some television programs, in addition to becoming a Fashion Blogger creating special content for “working women”. Likewise, she had a job as an activist defending the beauty of her roots, her skin and her afro hair.

