Chiquis is looking to have a child with her new partner, she doesn’t take care of herself | AFP

Apparently Chiquis Rivera has already overcome her previous relationship and is ready even to be a mother, according to the information that was said in Gossip No Like on the official Instagram account, Jenny Rivera’s daughter stopped using her contraceptive methods for this new stage in their life.

We also know that she is very happy and full, nothing to do with what she had previously experienced, emily It has given him the confidence to start a family and according to what the drivers said, Javier Ceriani Y elisa beristainthe singer could do it naturally or through assisted reproduction, either of the two.

You can listen to the chiquis podcast on the I Heart Radio platform, where she made the confession of this new life plan that she has with her current partner.

She has also been working a lot, Chiquis has launched a music With their respective music videos that they be recognized in Youtube and have gathered millions of views, an excellent contribution to entertainment, in addition, it also continues with its products for the skin.

In fact, they shared a video clip in which we could see behind the scenes of a commercial for their products, skin care could never be closer to the artist and her fans than now.









We will have to continue waiting for when she really makes the decision to be a mother, perhaps it will happen very soon, that is if we do not know.

But what we do know is that Chiquis Rivera seems to be more than ready to have a baby, news that impressed many of her followers and admirers, they did not expect something so radical and less so after what has happened lately.

We recommend that you continue enjoying the best news from the world of entertainment and, of course, also the official occasion of waiting for a new life that will come for pray if your family is complete.