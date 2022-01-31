Defender Nilson Loyola is absent in Peru to face Ecuador | Soccer | sports

In addition to the Sporting Cristal player, Pedro Aquino, Christian Cueva and Aldo Corzo will not be against Ecuador.

The left side of Sporting Cristal Nilson Loyola was called off this Sunday from the Peruvian team after presenting physical problems that will prevent him from participating in the qualifying match of the Qatar World Cup with Ecuador on February 1 at the National Stadium in Lima.

The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) announced that Loyola was disaffected from the match on the sixteenth and penultimate day due to injury and thus joined the three casualties that the Blanquirroja already accumulated, led by the Argentine Ricardo Gareca.

In addition to the Sporting Cristal player, the midfielder of Mexican America Pedro Aquino, who suffered a bruise on his left foot, as well as Christian Cueva and Aldo Corzo, who are suspended for accumulating two yellow cards, will not be against Ecuador.

In the position of Loyola, who until now could not add minutes in the qualifying process, are the Saint-Étienne player Miguel Trauco and Marcos López, of the San Jose Earthquakes.

The central defender of the Mexican Cruz Azul Sports Club, Luis Abraham, could also be used in the same sector, as happened in last Friday’s victory against the Colombian team.

Although the Peruvian government this week approved 50% capacity at the National Stadium in Lima for this match against Ecuador, which would allow the entry of some 20,000 spectators, it remains to be seen if the capacity of the stands could reach 70%. .

The Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos, asked the Council of Ministers on Saturday to extend the authorization of fans in the stands to 70% as long as the fans have the third dose of the covid-19 vaccine and go to the facilities with double mask.

The president of the Congress, María del Carmen Alva, also joined this request, arguing that “all Peruvians united to reach the World Cup.”

After defeating Colombia 0-1 in Barranquilla on Friday, those led by Gareca went to fourth place in the standings, with 20 units, which for now would give them the last direct pass to South America for the World Cup. (D)