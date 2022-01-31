Did Chiquis imitate Jenni Rivera in her new video?

Mezcaliente

Chiquis Rivera has just released her new single “I want to wake up with someone”, a song that in 1989 was a total success performed by the singer Daniela Romo. On this occasion Chiquis put his own style on it, but following the same romantic line, and launched it with great success, video included.

To the surprise of his followers and those who also followed the musical career of his mother, the late Jenni Rivera, they found many similarities between Chiquis’s look and the one that the diva of northern music showed on some occasions.

Dressed sensually in white, with loose hair and waves, this is the look with which Chiquis shows off in her new video, an appearance very similar both aesthetically and in her attitude, to the one shown by her mother for the release of her album Jenny.

“Thanks to all the people who put their grain of sand to make this possible. “I want to wake up with someone”, “wrote the artist when uploading the video of her long-awaited new single to her Instagram account.

Chiquis Rivera has never hidden the immense admiration she felt for her mother. In recent statements made on his Chiquis and Chill podcast, he reported that for years she was Jenni Rivera’s right hand.

“I put aside my plans to study after high school, because my mother told me that she needed me. I did all kinds of work for her, from hairstyles to being her personal assistant (…) I went to Jenni Rivera’s university, she taught me everything I know, she was the best teacher, “she stressed.

Leave many, the similarities that Chiquis shows in his new video are a true tribute to his late mother, who inspired many women to live and enjoy her sensuality.

The truth is that the new video enchanted the artist’s followers, who were proud of her achievements and spirit of improvement.

"Much success My Chiquis !! I admire you for being a cool woman who fights for what she likes, I can't stand being able to meet you in person", "It will be another success. Rather Chiquis, whatever they say don't back down, you're a fighter and with ovaries as our diva said", "The feeling in the interpretation gave me goosebumps. The place that is being earned in the industry is well deserved", were some of the comments left to him.





Chiquis’s career does not stop. He recently debuted with a single in the company of Thalía and Becky G with the song “Baila Así”. As if this were not enough, she is about to launch her new book entitled “Invincible”, where she promises to recount passages of her life that she had never made public.