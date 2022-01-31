Do you feel it? Paola Rojas alerts her fans by saying how she would like to die

Mexico City.- Paola Rojas She is one of the most prominent drivers and journalists in Mexico, however, now it was not for this that she attracted attention, because she talked about how and when she would like To die, so he alarmed his followers.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Through an interview to Divine NetPaola answered a different question about her life, which was the following: “If you could ask the form and age in which you would pass to the other plane, how and when would it be?”

This question caused a silence on the set, but the driver answered with a broken voice, indicating that she would like to enjoy old age, since she likes life very much.

I would like to spend calm, satisfied and happy in many, many, many years, I want to be old, I like life a lot, I love it, so I like the Paola I know in this plane a lot and I hope it lasts me a long time”.

In the same way, he indicated that in case that dream of living until old age is not fulfilled, he would accept death in a good way, because he thinks he has had a good life.