Egan Bernal: the Colombian cyclist talks about the serious accident that will make him miss the Tour de France

Egan Bernal in the hospital

It was an accident that could have left him a paraplegic.

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal crashed into the back of a parked bus last Monday while training in a municipality 5 km from Bogotá.

The Tour de France winner’s diagnosis was “cervical and thoracic trauma, blunt chest trauma, musculoskeletal trauma, and lower extremity trauma“.

The 25-year-old athlete’s career has been put on hold.

