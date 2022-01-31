Egan Bernal: the Colombian cyclist talks about the serious accident that will make him miss the Tour de France

Drafting

29 January 2022

image source, Instagram

It was an accident that could have left him a paraplegic.

Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal crashed into the back of a parked bus last Monday while training in a municipality 5 km from Bogotá.

The Tour de France winner’s diagnosis was “cervical and thoracic trauma, blunt chest trauma, musculoskeletal trauma, and lower extremity trauma“.

The 25-year-old athlete’s career has been put on hold.

After several surgical procedures, including a successful spinal surgery, Bernal spoke for the first time:

“After having a 95% chance of becoming a paraplegic and almost losing my life doing what I like to do most, today I want to thank God, @ClinicaUsabana, all their specialists for doing the impossible, my family and everyone you for your wishes,” Bernal wrote on his Twitter account.

The clinic of the University of La Sabana reported that he will undergo surgery on his right hand and another maxillofacial to manage dento-alveolar fractures in the mouth, which are not at risk.

image source, AFP Caption, Egan Bernal in yellow on the podium in Paris, at the end of the Tour de France; for many, the greatest triumph in the history of Colombian sport.

Interrupted race

Egan Bernal is the only Latin American to have won the Tour de France.

He managed to take the title in 2019 as part of the Ineos (formerly Sky) team, which has also won seven of the last eight races.

Bernal is the third-youngest winner in the competition’s history and the youngest for 110 years.

image source, Tim de Waele

Last year, Bernal won the Giro d’Italia and his goal for 2022 was to return to France and try to repeat his victory. In fact, his contract with Ineos was renewed for another 5 years, until the 2026 season.

So far neither the team nor the clinic have commented on how long his recovery will take.

“I’m still in the ICU waiting for more surgeries, but trusting in God everything will be fine,” added the cyclist on Twitter.