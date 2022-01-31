EL TIEMPO reaches one hundred thousand active digital subscribers – News Technology – Technology

TIME has achieved an important milestone in its subscription model by surpassing the barrier of 100,000 active digital subscribers, a great achievement that places it in first place in Colombia within the news media for subscription and third in Latin America according to the ranking of the Grupo de Diarios de América, GDA.

Currently, Colombians have a varied and flexible subscription offer to EL TIEMPO that includes mixed models with subscription to the printed newspaper, also by days of the week or according to the needs of each user.

Thanks to the joint work between the newsroom and its exclusive premium content, as well as with the management of digital product, an important goal is reached that is based on the trust and support of those one hundred thousand subscribers who have believed in quality information, in-depth analysis, exclusive scoops, entertainment content and rigorously treated daily news journalistic.

Andrés Mompotes, general director of EL TIEMPO pointed out that “reaching 100,000 active digital subscribers represents an enormous responsibility for the great team of editors and journalists who do their work with the vocation to inform, analyze and contribute with content that helps to contextualize the news events”.

We are very proud of this great milestone 14 months after launching our digital subscription model

“Our purpose is to continue evolving in the digital world to offer more exclusive and innovative journalistic formats. All on the basis of exceptional human talent, which has been recognized by national and international awards of journalism, as it happened in 2021”, said Mompotes.

For his part, Diego Vallejo, executive manager of Digital Product at EL TIEMPO, pointed out that “we are very proud of this great milestone 14 months after launching our digital subscription model and being able to enter this club of 100,000 subscribers. We are the third medium in the GDA in number of subscribers being the penultimate to have launched the model”.

“We will maintain a holistic model of subscriptions to EL TIEMPO, flexible, designed for users who wish to access our information digitally or in print according to their preferences.”, remarked Vallejo.

Editorial THE TIME