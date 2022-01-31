Everything you didn’t know about Ángela Aguilar’s solo debut

The rise to fame Angela Aguilar What soloist It was after her performance of “La llorona” on stage at the Grammy Awards in 2018. From that moment on, everyone began to talk about the talent that the smallest of the Aguilar Dynasty possesses.

His first solo album under the name “Primero soy mexicana”, from which the song “La llorona” emerges, was well received by the public and also by critics. This is why she was nominated for Best New Artist and her album, Best Ranchera/Mariachi Album and Best Regional Mexican Music Album.

