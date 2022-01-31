Everything you didn’t know about Ángela Aguilar’s solo debut

The rise to fame Angela Aguilar What soloist It was after her performance of “La llorona” on stage at the Grammy Awards in 2018. From that moment on, everyone began to talk about the talent that the smallest of the Aguilar Dynasty possesses.

His first solo album under the name “Primero soy mexicana”, from which the song “La llorona” emerges, was well received by the public and also by critics. This is why she was nominated for Best New Artist and her album, Best Ranchera/Mariachi Album and Best Regional Mexican Music Album.

Since that year, the only thing he has done is conquer successes. He has already released three complete albums and has performed countless times with great artists, such as Cristian Nodal.

the debut of Angela Aguilar as soloist

Angela Aguilar He has been lucky enough to be able to perform on all kinds of stages. He has even visited hundreds of palenques both in Mexico and in the United States with the “Jaripeo without borders” tour that he made with his family.

But it was only three days ago that he made his debut What soloist in a palenque and she told it excitedly through her social networks. “Last night… my first palenque alone! Thanks for everything Leon, Guanajuato. It was a real privilege”Ángela Aguilar wrote accompanying a series of photos that portrayed what she experienced that day.

At the beginning of her show, the young singer confessed to her audience: “I am very nervous but happy, it is the first palenque that I do alone. Neither my father nor my brother are here. And it should be noted that he did it very well, because several people who have been in palenques of his father assure that Ángela far surpassed him, not only because of his interpretations, but because of the response of the public.

The truth is that the happiness of his followers was noted through the comments left on his Instagram profile. A follower of hers wrote: “You broke it last night, Angela, congratulations.” While another commented: “The best palenque ameeee”. And a third, who could not be present, told him that she is looking forward to announcing her new dates.

It has been a few days full of many emotions for Angela Aguilarthen, shortly after the publication, thanking what he experienced in the palenque, he went out to communicate great news:

“Angelitxs this week has been full of beautiful things, my first palenque and this incredible news!!! I am very excited about these 7 nominations for @premiolonuestro for my album Mexican Enamorada. Thank you so much for all your love and for always supporting my music! I swear I’m in shock.”

This year, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter is nominated for Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year, Album of the Year with Mexicana Enamorada, Song of the Year with Dime Como Intent, Female Revelation Artist, Artist of the Year – Regional Mexican, Song of the Year and Regional Mexican with Tell Me How You Want, and Album of the Year – Regional Mexican with Mexicana Enamorada.

We’ll have to wait to see how he does at the awards show! But, be that as it may, in a very short time, he has managed to build a great career. Do you like their songs?