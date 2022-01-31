Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst commits suicide by jumping from a building in New York | News Univision United States

Police said Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building and she was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday morning. His family confirmed his death in a statement.
According to police, Kryst’s body was found at approximately 7:00 a.m. Sunday outside the Orion Building, a skyscraper on West 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan.
“With devastation and great pain, we share the passing of our dear Cheslie. Her great light inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.”
“Cheslie embodied love and service to others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA, and as a host on ‘Extra.’ But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague, we know her impact will live on.”
iss USA, lawyer, athlete and presenter
A former Division I athlete and attorney, Kryst won the Miss USA pageant in May 2019 and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year.
When Kryst was crowned, it marked more than a personal triumph: it meant that, for the first time, three black women were the reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.
In a statement on Sunday, ‘Extra’ described Kryst as “a vital part” of the show. “He was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched all the staff. Our deepest condolences to all his family and friends.”
Kryst participated last month as a commentator in the Miss Universe pageant, which called her: “One of the most brilliant, warm and kind people we have had the privilege to know. Our entire community mourns her loss.”
The University of South Carolina praised the former student and athlete, calling her “a woman of many talents.” Kryst also had an MBA from Wake Forest University.
If you have suicidal thoughts or know someone who does, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The service is free and available all the time. Calls are confidential. You can also visit the page: http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org