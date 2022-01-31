from succeeding in the pandemic to crashing with ‘Sex in New York’

In the midst of conversations about Web3, metaverses and futures that it is not known if they will arrive, what is clear is that the technological advances of the last two decades linked to the Internet are making an impact in recent years in sectors that until now seemed completely offline or conventional. The Warby Parker case, a company that has digitized the sale of prescription glasses, but without leaving physical stores, or Peloton, in his case with home fitness, are two good examples.

Both, in addition, have gathered great interest with their IPOs… Although they have also shown that they may not be built on such solid foundations.

Peloton’s proposal today seems more or less obvious, but when it was founded in 2012 it was not so. Peloton is fundamentally a company that sells bikes and treadmills for home sports, but wraps them with immersive technology to promote sports performance and a subscription program that enriches it. For example, you can do part of a stage of the Tour de France on their bikes without leaving your home.

Doesn’t sound bad, until you become something so mainstream in the United States that is played with the idea that one of the characters in one of the series with the most impact has a heart attack using one of your products. But now we’ll get to that.

Although their bikes are not cheap ($1,500 to $2,500)its sales skyrocketed during the pandemic, specifically during confinement, going from sales of 910 million dollars in 2019 to 1,820 in 2020. For its part, the number of subscribers to its training plans also went from 2 to 6 million in just two years.

Founded in 2012 in New York City by John Foley, a former director of Barnes & Noble, a well-known North American bookstore chain, Peloton went public in 2019, where it has had some rough terrain, especially after the peak of the pandemic.. However, to get here, the company has made many pedal strokes.

The origin of Peloton: or how to sell stationary bikes for $4,000

Foley, who is still its CEO, wrote in the company’s founding document that “Platoon sells happiness”. The company was founded on the belief that there was a gap to fill in the way people exercise at home, especially when time is short.

Over time, Peloton has been expanding its services so as not to link them only to its sports equipment and also diversify with subscriptions. Right now it offers two types of memberships: the platoon membershipfor those who have the company’s equipment, and the Digital membership, for those who only want to access the classes in an app.

In 2014, the company launched its stationary bike product after an initial Kickstarter campaign, which included a 22-inch touch screen that enabled streaming video, as well as tracking goals and exercise stats, for about $2,000. You have to think that in that 2014 a 22-inch screen was not common in sports equipment. It still isn’t now.

In late 2018, it released a treadmill priced at $3,995.a price peak that has since been reduced as sales did not respond as expected.

The company expanded into the UK and Canada in 2018, and in May announced plans to launch in Germany at the end of 2019.

However, executives at Peloton don’t see their outfit as just an exercise program. Rather, Peloton presents itself as a technology company. Its founder said in an interview with Business Insider Foley that “we see ourselves more like Apple, Tesla, Nest or GoPro, where it’s a consumer product that has a sexy hardware and software technology base.”

But the final stretch of the pandemic and the sequel to ‘Sex in New York’ got in his way

However, the end of the pandemic and being so popular can be said to have gone against him. In December 2021, the first episode of And just like thatthe sequel to sex in new yorkin which the character Big suffered a seizure while running in one of the Peloton.

After the episode’s initial airing, Peloton’s stock fell 11.3%. The company attempted to respond by later releasing ads featuring the character in response to the drop, but later pulled them after Chris Noth, the actor who plays him, was accused of sexual assault by two women. It would not be the only seriéfilo setback. Several weeks later, an episode of the series billions featured a character having a heart attack after using another Peloton device. Although the sequence of billions was filmed before the episode aired And Just Like Thatwas edited to include a reference to Mr. Big’s death.

But beyond that, the end of the restrictions and some bad calculations have meant that their number of sales has fallen significantly, making possible layoffs now up in the air. John Foley acknowledged that the company is “considering all options” -including layoffs and production cuts- after it became known that it has stopped manufacturing its bicycles.

Time will tell if Peloton, not yet available in many countries, ends up becoming a truly successful company, or will be remembered as the company that became a recurring gag as a way to kill characters in television series.