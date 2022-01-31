Get an HP computer, as powerful as iMacs, and save €295

When it comes to the processor and RAM, essential for a good experience using the software, there is great news in this HP computer. The reasons are that the CPU is a Intel Core i7 11700T of great power and, in what has to do with memory, you will find 16 GB . This is an excellent combination and it can do anything. You can even enjoy games in three dimensions, such as Fortnite, since it includes a dedicated graphics NVIDIA GeForce MX350 . You are not missing anything!

The model that is being promoted is the HP Pavilion 27-d1017ns, and one of the most striking things about its hardware is that it has a 27 inches of excellent quality. Contrary to what this type of equipment usually offers, its resolution is 4K , so it is ideal for all kinds of work -including editing-. This also allows it to be a great rival to Apple’s iMac, but in this case using the Windows operating system.

Good storage and connectivity

In the first case you will find an internal disk SSD, which ensures a high speed of reading and writing information, and which has nothing less than 1TB capacity. Therefore, you will almost never have to resort to the use of accessories such as pen drives. Regarding connectivity, this HP Pavilion 27-d1017ns does not lack anything since, apart from offering both WiFi and Bluetooth, in its rear area there are five USB ports (one of them type C); HDMI input and output; headphone jack; and, also, Ethernet to access the Internet by cable with this complete All in One.

Great deal to buy this HP

At this moment in the El Corte Inglés online store there is an excellent promotion that allows you save nothing more and nothing less than 295 euros. An excellent figure to which you must add that the shipping is free and, in addition, you receive the All in One in a couple of days. Finished in aluminum and complete with a wireless keyboard and mouse set, this is such an eye-catching deal that we think you shouldn’t miss it.

Before concluding we want to indicate that the dimensions of the HP Pavilion 27-d1017ns are quite modest (20.8 x 47.58 x 61.41 centimeters), so it’s pretty easy to find a place for it on your desktop at home. In addition, it also has a couple of stereo speakers of 3W of power and that are signed by Bang & Olufsen. These allow you to enjoy a much higher sound quality than expected, which is the most positive thing when playing games or listening to music.