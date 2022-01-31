Giants continue without losing in the Caribbean Series

Joseph Siri Y Hanser Albert They motorized the Dominican offensive on Sunday so that the Dominican champions Cibao Giants they will defeat the Panamanians 7-3 Saints Astronautsat the closing of the day of the Caribbean Series 2022, which is played at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium.

Sirí hit a triple and scored two runs, while Alberto went 3-4, with a couple of RBIs, for the third Dominican victory in the series.

Likewise, it became the 15th consecutive win for teams from the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Series, a historical record. The streak began in San Juan 2020, after losing the third match of that series.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/31/a-baseball-player-with-spectators-0c67f118.jpeg Yunesky Maya went out without a decision, despite five solid innings. (FREE DIARY/FELIX LEÓN)

Cuban starter Yunesky Maya worked five innings in which he allowed only four hits and two runs, with one walk and three strikeouts, but came out without a decision in the match.

The win went to reliever Ryan Kussmaul (1-0) with a one-run inning of relief.

The loss went to Wilfredo Pereira (0-1) as he charged with three runs without getting an out, allowing one hit and four walks.

It was the second loss for the Panamanians, against a victory in the Series.

fifteenvictories consecutively they have the teams from the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Series.

In the second inning, Daniel Jiménez hit a single that drove in Christian Bethancourt and advanced to second on an error by Marcell Ozuna. Eduardo Thomas added another hit and Jiménez scored as the Astronauts took a 2-0 lead.

In the third, Carlos Paulino opened the turn with a double to right field and Joseph Siri added an RBI triple to center field.

Hanser Albert added a double that drove in Sirí to tie the shares. Robinson Canó received a walk, while Ozuna failed for the 64, but Alberto scored the go-ahead. Henry Urrutia hit into a double play to close out the inning and leave the game with the Giants winning 3-2.

The Panamanians tied the game in the seventh inning, when Olmo Rosario grounded out into the box, driving in Johnny Santos.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/31/baseball-player-in-a-playing-field-f202189f.jpeg The Ombudsman, Pablo Ulloa threw the first pitch. (FREE DIARY/FELIX LEÓN)

But the Dominicans attacked again at the bottom, when Hanser Albert he hit a double that drove in Gustavo Núñez, Ozuna walked with the bases loaded and so did Kelvin Gutiérrez.

In the eighth, the Dominicans manufactured again, with a double by Robinson Canó that drove in one.

For the Giants, Alberto went 3-4, with two RBIs. Sirí tripled and scored two. Gutiérrez and Ozuna, one pushed by head.

For the Astronauts, Olmo Rosario and Daniel Jiménez, one RBI each.

match results

Puerto Rico 2, Panama 3

Colombia 6, Venezuela 1

Dominican 3, Mexico 2

Panama 5, Colombia 6

Mexico 0, Venezuela 5

Puerto Rico 3, Dominican 5

Mexico 1, Colombia 0

Venezuela 4, Puerto Rico 2

Panama 3, Dominican Republic 7

