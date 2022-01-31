Gossip no like: the alleged infidelities of William Levy to Elizabeth Gutiérrez

The entertainment program ‘Gossip no like’ recounted all the alleged infidelities committed by the Cuban actor, William Levy, to your wife Elizabeth Gutierrez in 19 years of marriage and several children.

It must be remembered that the couple met on the Telemundo reality show called “Protagonistas de novela” in 2003. When the two were disqualified, they were able to continue their romance and thus make it official. However, infidelities have been protagonists in their love story. According to the media, there have been three infidelities on the part of the Cuban and there would be a fourth that would be the trigger for his divorce. It should be noted that up to now, neither Levy nor Gutiérrez have spoken about it, nor have they given explanations about their breakup.

For TV Notas, a source indicated that the actor maintains a sentimental relationship with the Spanish actress Alicia Sanz, with whom he shared a scene in the movie ‘In the arms of a murderer’ in 2018. In an enviable chemistry within the fictional plot, it could be shown that it would be the trigger for his divorce with the mother of his children.

However, this would not be the first time. In 2008, when she starred alongside the former RBD, Maite Perroni, in the telenovela ‘Cuidado con el Ángel’, the rumor arose that they were dating, although they always denied it. In addition, by that time, the Cuban had temporarily separated from Gutiérrez and the singer was also single.

Levy’s former assistant, José Luis García, assured that more than 12 people were involved in the actor’s deceptions and assured that with Perroni it lasted four months until they finished. A year later, he became involved with host Jacqueline Bracamontes with whom he was working on the telenovela Sortilegio.

Finally, another of the personalities who were involved in the actor’s scandals was with Miss Universe Ximena Navarrete in 2013.

To this, William Levy showed a story on his Instagram account announcing the separation. “We want to let you know that after thinking it over, we have decided to end our relationship. But we will continue to be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents for our children. That is never going to change,” he stated but later deleted the post. This has generated several comments in his followers who have not stopped commenting on it.