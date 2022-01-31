Guillermo del Toro returns to Mexico with the sinister “The Alley of Lost Souls”

If there is a modern filmmaker in Mexico who is considered the closest thing to a god (or, not to exaggerate, a good totem), it is undoubtedly Guillermo del Toro, who throughout his career — which began in the legendary program ‘Marked Hour’—has always had a lingering fascination with the macabre and monsters, so it’s no surprise that, to create his latest feature film, he’s drawn to the film-noir classic ‘El Alley of Lost Souls’ ‘, capriciously insisting on doing a remake of the 1947 film starring the tragic Tyrone Power.

Guillermo Del Toro and Kim Morgan at the premiere of ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Del Toro can always get away with it, because he’s such an influential artist, and the result is an interesting, sinister, atmospheric film with a cast of big stars… that nonetheless feels minor when compared to, say, ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’, which is still his masterpiece today.

Based on a novel published in 1946 by William Lindsay Gresham, the film is an extremely somber observation of the darkest part of the human condition, set in the world of traveling fairs and carnivals. The original film, produced under the restrictive Hays Code of Censorship in Hollywood, only suggests and refers to the sex and violence that sustain this world and the motivations of the characters that inhabit it, but it does not show anything and perhaps that is what it does That Edmund Goulding’s film worked so well: the most disturbing horrors were created in the viewer’s imagination.

In del Toro’s version, the opposite happens: all the bloody and chilling and sensational and salacious details (which gives the narrative more nuance) are shown as sideshow freaks, the kind that fascinated the director when he was a child in the movies. local fairs he attended; for the viewer to inspect with a mixture of fascination and disgust.

This doesn’t necessarily make this a better version of the story; rather, what happens here is that by bringing it all out into the open, it subtracts from its ability to scare (and stay with the audience after the projection), since this almost rococo show of ugly freaks and people inside (although not outside) ends up eliminating the influence of the audience’s imagination and makes the experience somewhat creepy, yes, but finally banal, although this also falls on some of the interpretations.

Bradley Cooper (who in my personal opinion is probably the most overrated guy with the best agent in Hollywood) stars as the protagonist, Stanton Carlisle, a drifter in post-war America with a mysterious and bloody past who stumbles upon a carnival. street vendor and gets a job as a pitchman.

Bradley Cooper is Stanton Carlisle in ‘Nightmare Alley’ (Searchlight Pictures/Disney)

Observant, cynical and audacious, he is soon joined by Zeena (the sublime Toni Collette who could have been used better here, Ari Aster has already shown what he can do in a genre film with his impressive work in ‘Hereditary’), a medium of second she performs an act with her alcoholic husband, Pete (the great David Strathairn). Using Zeena and Pete’s vanity and baser instincts, Stan ingratiates himself with the pair before conning them and fleeing after cleverly stealing the deceptive verbal code they’ve developed for their act, taking a young woman from the personal, Molly (the insufferable Rooney Mara, limp, expressionless and stiff, I do not understand how it is possible that it is still called by important directors).

Code in hand, Carlisle makes his way out of the underworld of fairs and freaks, into the elegant nightclubs in the best area of ​​the city, where he performs “his” psychic act and also meets his downfall: the formidable Cate Blanchett as the perverse, twisted, sensual and irresistible psychoanalyst Lilith Ritter (all film noir that is respected must have a femme fatale memorable as Gene Tierney in ‘Laura’ or Faye Dunaway in ‘Chinatown’; here Blanchett becomes the real reason to watch the movie, and it’s a shame that most of her scenes are with bumbling Cooper who isn’t up to the task).

Cate Blanchett as Lilith Ritter in ‘Nightmare Alley’ (Searchlight Pictures/Disney)

This pair of creepy but cute monsters, seeing an opportunity in the other, strike a kind of deal. She will provide Carlisle with the most intimate secrets of his wealthy clientele, and he will use his “spiritual powers” to “connect” them with their departed loved ones in the afterlife. His target is the wealthy and cantankerous Ezra Grindle (Richard Jenkins, excellent in a very role though), investigating his dark past in order to steal his money. But Carlisle tempts fate using the usurped code, to put it at the service of his greed — and from here I don’t count any more to not do spoilers.

All of this is brought to life on screen with del Toro’s trademark attention to atmospherics, meticulous art design and visual effects. The carnival is a place of abjection and despair, but with a cloudy hope in the background; it rains almost constantly on the drunks and freaks who have raised a family under the tarps, taken in by their patriarch, the cruel and greedy Clem (Willem Dafoe, in what is a glorified but shocking cameo). In contrast, the sophisticated world of Lilith Ritter (for anyone familiar with Judeo-Christian legends the name is obvious), is brimming with rich Art Deco designs and lavish sets. The clash of both worlds is the conflict of the story, but here Del Toro seems more focused on making everything visual stand out, while the story loses its luster until he begins to telegraph the key moments.

Del Toro’s ostentatiously sporting cinematic craft is unquestionably impressive, as is the display of starpower of its actors, but somehow it seems that all of them (or almost, except for Blanchett, who embraces the camp of her character with unusual verve, just as when she was the petty Lady Tremaine in Branagh’s ‘Cinderella’ or the spectacular villainous Hela in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, masterfully directed by Taika Waititi) do imitations of archetypes of film noir characters instead of revealing anything about the characters themselves, who are unpleasant without exception.

This falls on the script, signed by Del Toro and his new partner, Kim Morgan; it is an adaptation that neglects the mental and emotional machinations of each character, instead offering exposition through explanations for what we should imagine.

In ‘The Devil’s Backbone’ and ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’, films with lower budgets, Del Toro was not as didactic or condescending. For the same reason, the film is swollen with unnecessary scenes and reaches the heavy duration of two and a half hours, which loses interest very quickly by going with so-called “existential” rolls and getting stuck in the visual textures.

Yes, Guillermo del Toro is a great artist of cinematography, and an unrivaled expert in making period films, but here he sticks so much to what he likes, that he becomes enthralled and his film, which is a very personal project for him It ends up being less effective than the original, and what happens here is that the film gets out of hand for Del Toro; Any excess of creative freedom is risky and here it is inevitable to remember that phrase that the aunts used to say (and that Del Toro must have surely heard more than once in his childhood crammed with monsters and daydreams): “the little enchants and the much is fed up” .

