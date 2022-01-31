“He is the love of my life”: Andrés Tovar speaks for the first time about his romance with Maite Perroni

After the controversy that led Andres Tovar with Maite Perroni after announcing his divorce with actress Claudia Martín, the television producer spoke for the first time about his relationship with the former RBD and how are you in this new stage of your life.

On national television, during one more broadcast of the program “Sale el sol”, Andrés Tovar did not hesitate to shout his love for Maite Perroni, whom he described as the woman of his life.

“Maite is the most special person in my life, she is the love of my life, definitely, I do not say it with teeth, I say it live, so that there is no edition”, declared.

Andrés Tovar took advantage of the morning cameras to make it clear once again that he and Maite have known each other for a long time and before becoming a couple they were very good friends.

“She is a woman I have known for a long time, more than 20 years ago, we met while I was running in the corridors of Televisa delivering memos, she was running in the corridor for her classes at the CEA”, he remembered.

The producer of Imagen TV mentioned that in some way his life was always linked to Maite Perroni, they never stopped seeing each other, even when she lived in New York.

“We always saw each other, we met, we greeted each other and we were always on the lookout for each one (…) We began to realize that we always agree on some things and, at moments in life, when she was living in New York and I was living three blocks from where she lived, that at the same time we were there”, said the producer during the broadcast.

How did the romance between Andrés Tovar and Maite Perroni begin?

Andrés Tovar explained that their courtship arose after they met again to talk about a project new that he had in mind, and as both were going through similar situations after breaking up with their respective partners they grew closer.

“We met to talk about a project that I bring. There she told me that she had ended her relationship several months ago, I told her that he was also separated and we started the project and we began to share things to get ahead,” he said.

Finally, Tovar said he was very much in love and maintained that Maite is the woman of his life.

“Day by day I am the happiest man, I honor, value and revere all the relationships I had before, of course, I appreciate, but she is definitely the most beautiful woman, “he concluded.