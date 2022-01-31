Héctor Moreno with free way to join Rayados in the Club World Cup

The Rayados defender will leave the concentration of Mexico, according to the agreement reached by Monterrey with the players participating in the Concacaf qualifier

The defense of the Mexican team, Hector Morenois free to travel to the United Arab Emirates and report with Montereywho will play Club World Cupafter he was booked against Costa Rica and will miss the game against Panama, due to accumulation of yellow cards.

The defender will not be able to play against Panama, due to suspension due to accumulation of cards, and will leave the concentration. imago7

As reported ESPNDigitalthe players who could not have activity against Panama, could leave the call, to fulfill the commitments with their clubs, as is the case of Hector Moreno.

The defender had been reprimanded in the game against El Salvador and he sees a yellow again, against Costa Rica, which leaves him punished for the game against Panama.

For his part, Luis Chaka Rodríguez was also left out of the match against Panama, as he also accumulated his second yellow card in the tie, when he was booked against Costa Rica.

In the case of Hector Morenonot being able to have activity against Panama, will be able to travel to meet with the Monterey.