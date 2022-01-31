Her father seeks to regain guardianship over her

Britney Spears: Her father seeks to recover guardianship over her | AFP

It was last December when the Judge Brenda Penny accepted that Britney Spears regain control of her guardianship, now her father seeks to recover her, an issue that has made users once again feel the need to support her.

That’s how it is, jamie spears he is looking to regain control, the exact reason he has for making that decision is his concern for his grandson and also for his daughter’s behavior, what is being reported is that Jamie’s lawyers sent a summons to his daughter’s , programming a testimony under oath.

We are writing to you because we intend to have your client make a statement under oath, seeking a mutual agreement that benefits both parties.

Of course, the singer has been rejecting these requests, concentrating on continuing to enjoy herself, something that she could not do for years and that is now the source of her happiness.

According to the international media, what they are looking for is to interview Britney to ask her about the use of substances, the care of her children and other details, remember that she has a restraining order and cannot approach his son Sean Prestonfor something that happened in the year of 2019.

Jamie Spears seeks to retake control of Britney Spears.



The lawyers of the pop princess of course once again rejected the request, of course protecting the rights and now helping Britney Spears to continue to decide for herself.

The information regarding the case will continue to flow, surely they will not stop with the attempts to make some changes again is the way Spears lives her life.

The information regarding the case will continue to flow, surely they will not stop with the attempts to make some changes again is the way Spears lives her life.