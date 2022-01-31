“He’s always there for me”: Mariana Levy’s son thanks Ana Bárbara for taking care of him since he was a child

Jose Emilio, the son of the late Mariana Levy, in an interview for the program “Ventaneando” He recognized the work that Ana Bárbara did for him and his brothers when his mother died.

It was in 2005 when Mariana Levy tragically lost her life in Mexico Cityafter an attempted robbery.

One year later Ana Barbara married José María Fernández, “El Pirru”, Mariana’s widower and father of two of her children. Since then The singer took care of José and Paula for four years. While María, Levy’s eldest daughter, went to live with her grandmother Talina Fernández.

“She has fulfilled the role of mom since I was 11, 12 months old. Until I was 5 years old, she was there for me. And to this day she continues to do so. That is something to admire.”declared Jose Emilio.

The 17-year-old mentioned that it would have been easier for Ana Bárbara to ignore him and his brothers, but it was not like that, he has even been aware of them despite the fact that she and “El Pirru” have separated since 2010.

“(Ana Bárbara) could have said, ‘Goodbye, I divorced Pirru and I’m leaving you’, but no”, added the minor.

“She keeps inviting us to Los Angeles. Whatever I need, she’s always there for me, with a call or whatever. She’s always there for me,” sentenced.

To endJosé Emilio confirmed that he and his father are estranged and now he lives with his grandmother Talina Fernández.

“The relationship was broken, we separated and I don’t know anything about him anymore. I don’t know what he does or anything,” he said.

Ana Bárbara has been a very loving mother

Ana Barbara On several occasions, he has expressed the affection he feels for his children and for Mariana’s, since they all grew up together in the same house.

“I am telling you the truth? I don’t know if I fell more in love with (my ex) or the kids, I’ll be honest. I am very mommy and when I saw those pieces of my soul, some small things, I said, ‘I’m going to give them love‘”, expressed the singer in an interview for Yordi Rosado a few months ago.

Ana Bárbara has three biological children, Jerónimo the little one he had with his friend Reyli Barba; José María, who had with El Pirru; and Emiliano, who had with businessman Edgar Gallardo.