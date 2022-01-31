Honduras is on top, but continues to lose to El Salvador in the Olympic stadium!

2022-01-29

78′ Denil fell in the area and the Honduran players claimed a defender’s hand, but the referee said keep going! POST! Elvir’s center and Denil Maldonado’s header that crashes into the crossbar. El Salvador is saved at 76. NEAR! Shot by Edwin Rodríguez in the area that forces the goalkeeper to control in two stages when it seemed that it was getting away from him. El Salvador is saved at 74.

CHANGE in El Salvador: Darwin Cerén enters for Enrico Dueñas at minute 70. NEAR! Quioto won the right wing and sent a cross to Moya, who shook off a mark and took a shot that defender Domínguez intercepted with his head. El Salvador was saved at 68. NEAR! Corner kick taken by Edwin Rodríguez headed by Allans Vargas, but goalkeeper Mario González saves. Honduras is on top in search of the tie at 65. 62′ Shot by Enrico Dueñas that went wide. El Salvador tries to surprise on the counterattack. CHANGE in Honduras: Omar Elvir enters for Franklin Flores at minute 59. INCREDIBLE! Bryan Moya’s shot that covered the goalkeeper, was left to Elis who could not finish off in front of the frame. El Salvador was saved at minute 58.

57′ Center to the area for Nelson Bonilla that forces Edrick to come out and clear, but the catracho goalkeeper ends up receiving a foul. 54′ In a center to the area, Elis claimed a clear hand from Roldán. But the referee said keep going! OUTSIDE! Shot by Edwin Rodríguez from the edge of the box that went to the side of the goal. The Bicolor seeks with all the equality to 49. CHANGES of El Salvador: Alexander Roldán, Jairo Henríquez and Isaac Portillo entered for Alexander Larin, Narciso Orellana and Christian Gil. NEAR! Shot by Kervin Arriaga controlled by Mario González. La Bicolor presses for a tie at minute 48. START THE SECOND HALF! Honduras 0-1 El Salvador in the Olympic for date 10 of the Concacaf octagonal.

CHANGES in Honduras: Alberth Elis, Edwin Rodríguez and Romell Quioto enter for Bryan Rochez, Kevin López and Jonathan Rubio. 7:06PM Alberth Elis, Edwin Rodríguez and Romell Quioto are getting ready to enter Honduras.

END OF THE FIRST PART: Honduras is losing 0-1 to El Salvador at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.

Four. Five’ The referee indicates 2 minutes of replacement. Honduras manages the last attack of the first half and ends up losing the ball. OUTSIDE! Bryan Moya’s shot that goes wide. Honduras looks desperate at minute 43.

39′ Foul against Denil Maldonado at the edge of the area. Dangerous free kick for Honduras. 3. 4′ Arriaga lost the ball in midfield, Dueñas received it and served it to Bonilla, who shook Denil Maldonado’s mark in the area and crossed to Edrick Menjívar.

GOAL FROM EL SALVADOR! Nelson Bonilla at minute 34 marks the 1-0 to Honduras. NEAR! On the counter, Christian Gil shook Allans Vargas’ mark in the area and took a deflected shot. Save Honduras at 32. NEAR! Uncomfortable shot by Bryan Moya that goalkeeper Mario González contains without problems. El Salvador is saved at 32. OUTSIDE! Alfredo Mejía stole a ball, it was left to Bryan Róchez who took a shot that went high. Honduras forgives at minute 30.

27′ Kevin López misses the ball to the right. The Bicolor tries to do damage in that sector. YELLOW for Bryan Landaverde of El Salvador for a foul against Jonathan Rubio at minute 23. twenty’ Bryan Moya receives in the area and ends up on the ground after colliding with the referee. Incredible what is happening to Honduras.

OUTSIDE! Rubio’s center to the area where Denil Maldonado rises and sends it wide with his head. El Salvador is saved at minute 18. 16′ Elevated shot by Enrico Dueñas. El Salvador is pressing right now.

NEAR! Shot by Dueñas that went over the goal, but the referee whistled for a corner kick because a catracho player deflected it. The cuscatlecos charge and the Honduran defense moves away the danger to 14. OUTSIDE! Shot by Enrico Dueñas that goes wide of the goal defended by Edrick Menjívar at minute 13. 9′ Quayé’s center to the area that Róchez could not control and ends up on the ground, but the referee indicates that there was an advanced position of the catracho. 8′ Our colleague Neptalí Romero stationed in the preferential sector of the Olympic to capture the best images of the meeting.

6′ Bryan Moya takes a shot deflected to the right. The Bicolor presses in this start of the game. INCREDIBLE! Center to the right by Kevin López for Bryan Róchez who anticipated the defender, but took a shot that went wide. El Salvador was saved at minute 4. 3′ The Honduran National Team touches the ball trying to create danger in the Salvadoran goal, but already loses the ball. START THE GAME! Honduras vs. El Salvador in the Olympic stadium.

6:00 PM The teams from Honduras and El Salvador enter the pitch. Hymns are sung at this moment. 6:00 PM Despite the bad moment, you can always smile and this is how these two girls were captured.

5:57PM Another postcard from the line that can be seen at the entrance gate to the preferential sector.

5:54PM Darwin Cerén greets his former Houston Dynamo teammates Maynor Figueroa, Romell Quioto and Alberth Elis.

5:50PM Long lines are observed at this time on the outskirts of the preference sector.

5:45PM The players from Honduras and El Salvador finish warming up and return to their dressing rooms.

5:39PM We are currently analyzing the 11 that “Bolillo” Gómez sends to the field today.

5:3PM The national teams of Honduras and El Salvador warm up on the grass of the Olympic stadium.

The Honduran 11: Edrick Menjívar, Franklin Flores, Denil Maldonado, Allans Vargas, Wisdom Quayé, Kervin Arriaga, Alfredo Mejía, Jonathan Rubio, Kevin López, Bryan Moya and Bryan Róchez. SD Hernan Gomez. The bench: Luis López, Alex Guity, Marcelo Santos, Omar Elvir, Juan Delgado, Maynor Figueroa, Jorge Álvarez, Cristian Sacaza, Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto, Edwin Rodríguez and Antony Lozano.

El Salvador 11: Mario González, Alexander Larín, Eriq Zavaleta, Narciso Orellana, Bryan Tamacas, Eduardo Vigil, Ronald Rodríguez, Bryan Landaverde, Nelson Bonilla, Christian Gil and Enrico Dueñas. DT Hugo Perez. Substitutes: Kevin Carabantes, Alexander Roldán, Jairo Henríquez, Dawin Cerén, Joaquín Rivas, José Villalobos, Eric Calvillo, Edgar Alguera, Kevin Reyes, Isaac Portillo, Walmer Gómez and Roberto Domínguez. 5:15PM Despite the bad moment of the Bicolor, the fans have gathered as a family at the stadium.

5:10PM This family settled in the box sector of the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium and support the “H” in the good, the bad and the worst like today.

5:06PM In the stands of the Olympic you can see fans from El Salvador.

5:02PM This fan even brought her pet to the stadium to cheer on Bicolor.

4:59PM The lens of TEN captured this couple giving each other love in the stands of the Olympic.

4:54PM The players of El Salvador when they stepped on the grass of the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.

4:51PM The Honduran National Team is not having a good time, but these loyal fans came to encourage it.

4:45PM This group of Salvadorans arrived very optimistic at the Olympic. They hope that their team breaks with the losing streak and beats Honduras for the first time on dirty soil.

4:40PM This fan arrived at the stadium carrying the turquoise blue flag with the five stars.

4:35PM Due to the rains that have hit the country in recent hours, the fans who enter the Metropolitan Olympic have to dodge several puddles. It is urgent that the surroundings of the enclosure be paved.

4:32PM The refereeing team inspects the VAR that is installed in the Olympic stadium.

4:30 PM The Honduran National Team also arrives at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium. 4:28PM The moment when the arbitration team that will deliver justice today arrived.

4:27PM At this moment, the bus that transports the El Salvador team arrives at the Olympic stadium. 4:22PM Gustavo Roca from the outskirts of the Metropolitan Olympic gives us details of what is happening at this moment.

4:20PM Rainy day in San Pedro Sula. This is what the outskirts of the Olympic stadium look like right now.

4:15PM The grass was covered with a tarp, so it looks in good condition. The moment in which it was withdrawn.