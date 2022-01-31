How is the Octagonal Concacaf 2022 standings going?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 30.01.2022 19:56:05





A draw with the flavor of defeat! This Sunday, Mexico could not meet the forecast to beat Costa Rica and only added one point to match 0-0, a result that has him in a compromising situation in the octagonal of Concacaf heading to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Before the end of this FIFA Date, Gerardo Martino’s Tri remains in third position with 18 unitssame as it has U.Sbut goal difference of +6 (Mexico has +5) has the North Americans in second place.

The Mexican team could not take advantage of the defeat of the Americans at the hands of Canada, as this result benefited the Aztecs as long as they beat the ticos in order to take second place, although it was not.

And it is that equality not only has El Tri tied in points with the US and in third place in the Octagonalbut they leave it to a unit of Panama, which is fourth and has the Repechage, for now.

It is so Wednesday’s game at the Azteca will be essential for Martino’s aspirations and tranquilitybecause in case of losing to the canaleros, the panorama darkens since with this result it would send Mexico to the Repechage and Panama would have the third direct ticket to Qatar 2022 with three games remaining on the March FIFA Date.

Concacaf qualification for the 2022 World Cup (click on the image)