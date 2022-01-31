How much is Diego Verdaguer’s millionaire inheritance and who are the heirs

Even family and friends of Diego Verdaguer mourn his departure, after his death was confirmed on January 28, due to complications arising from the Covid-19. Since then there have been infinite messages through which honor has been paid to his name through social networks, but there are also many who wonder how much fortune the singer would have left.

The artist maintained an impeccable musical career of over 50 years, in which he produced songs that put him at the peak of success, such as ‘Chiquilla’, ‘Pájaro que ate voló’, ‘La Ladrona’ or ‘He lied to me’, the latter together with his wife Amanda Miguel. In total, he was the composer of more than 50 popular classics of music in Spanish and he produced more than 20 albums, 9 of them by his wife.

Along with the woman of his life, he formed a team that gradually consolidated in the music industry, so much so that they managed to have their own label called ‘DIAM Music’ (Di, for Diego; and AM, for Amanda). It is estimated that throughout his musical career, Verdaguer sold more than 20 million records in Latin America and was creditor to more than 20 Gold Records and nominated three times for the important awards Latin Grammy.

What some of the international celebrity media date today is that Verdaguer left a fortune that would be around $15 million dollars. While according to the ‘Idol Net Worth’ site, his wife’s estate amanda michael it’s around of 4 million dollars, this without adding the inheritance of the singer.

Who are the heirs of Diego Verdaguer?

Diego Verdaguer and Amanda Miguel They starred in a love story that lasted 46 years, and their two daughters resulted from that great love, Anna Victoria, who today is 38 years old; Y Mary Gimenoh, 50 years old. So after their departure, they are listed as heirs his wife and two daughters, as well as his grandchildren Lucca and Malena.

Anna Victoria, Like her parents, she dedicated herself to music, since she has been a composer, producer, and is also a blogger and businesswoman. And last November 2021 she gave birth to her first son named Lucca.

While, Mary Gimena She has stayed away from the world of entertainment and is dedicated to painting and interior design. Although paradoxically his daughter and granddaughter of the singer, Malene, if you wanted to follow in the musical footsteps and already have songs on digital platforms Spotify, Amazon Music and SoundCloud.

Through social networks, Verdaguer’s family shared a statement addressed to his followers and friends referring to the unfortunate death. “The whole family is immersed in this pain so we appreciate your understanding in these difficult times”, they wrote.

Two hours before reporting his death, on his Twitter profile, Verdaguer shared a moving message dedicated to his wife. “I will never get tired of dedicating it to you! You are and will be the thief who stole my heart”, wrote the singer, rapturing his wife.