How much snow fell in your area? Here you can see the estimated totals – NBC New York (47)

The tri-state area was hit by a winter storm that began Friday night.

Snow fell at times at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour during the height of the storm in the morning, but some (especially farther east on Long Island) felt the worst of its impact. The peak of the storm lasted from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Traveling became difficult, if not impossible, as the winds whipped through the snow and created dangerous and blinding conditions. Authorities urged people to stay home and off the roads if possible.

Most of the snow is likely to recede through Saturday afternoon. Check out the latest snow totals in the charts below as more updates arrive:

NEW JERSEY COAST





NEW YORK CITY





LONG ISLAND





NEW JERSEY





CONNECTICUT





HUDSON VALLEY





HOW TO CALCULATE YOUR OWN TOTAL

If you want to be more specific and see how much snow you have right outside, the National Weather Service suggests pulling out their ruler.

Ideally, you’ll want to plan ahead of the snowfall. But if you can find flat surfaces that are in a wind-sheltered area away from tall objects, you can take several measurements to find an average, the NWS said.

See steps on how to measure and how to report below.