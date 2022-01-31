How to download and install older versions of macOS

Learn which old version of macOS is right for your Mac and how to install it!

In general, Apple recommends using the most recent version of macOS compatible with your Mac. However, there are times when we may need older versions of the operating system to improve the performance of our devicesconsidering this possibility Apple offers several options.

How to download old versions of macOS

Before following any tutorial to learn how to get older versions of macOS, it is important to take into account several technical aspects that will help us define which is the right direction, and if it is, take the easiest path.

It’s important to understand that not all versions of macOS work with all hardware configurations. In this way, it is not possible to install any version of macOS prior to Big Sur on a Mac with an Apple Silicon chip, including the M1. Earlier versions were written for Intel chips, which use the x86_64 instruction set, while newer Apple Silicon chips work with ARM instructions.

For know the oldest version compatible with our Mac we must go to Apple Support and look for your exact model. To do this, just Click on the Apple logo in the upper left corner, select “About This Mac”” to see the name and year of release.

Where to download older versions of macOS?

most of older versions of macOS can be downloaded using the Mac App Store or direct links to Apple’s website which we also share below. To ensure that these links work, we must ensure that we use Safari.

macOS Big Sur can update Catalina, Mojave, High Sierra, Sierra, El Capitan, Yosemite, and Mavericks.

macOS Catalina can update Mojave, High Sierra, Sierra, El Capitan, Yosemite, and Mavericks.

macOS Mojave can update High Sierra, Sierra, El Capitan, Yosemite, Mavericks, and Mountain Lion.

macOS High Sierra can update Sierra, El Capitan, Yosemite, Mavericks, and Mountain Lion.

macOS Sierra can update El Capitan, Yosemite, Mavericks, Mountain Lion, or Lion.

OS X El Capitan can update Yosemite, Mavericks, Mountain Lion, Lion, or Snow Leopard.

OS X Yosemite can update Mavericks, Mountain Lion, Lion, or Snow Leopard.

The files needed to install older versions of macOS are downloaded as a disk image called InstallOS.dmg or InstallMacOSX.dmg. And we must open it from the folder Applications to start installing the operating system.

Reinstall an earlier version of macOS

You need to create a boot disk (a USB stick) to install an earlier version of macOS. Apple recommends a USB drive formatted as Mac OS Extended, with 14 GB of free space for the latest versions of macOS. For it:

connect the pen drive. go to Applications. open the app Disk utility. Select the USB memory that you will use as a boot disk and format it.Once you have completed the previous steps, you will be ready to use it as a boot disk.

Install macOS from scratchOnce the setup files have been copied over, it’s time to install macOS from scratch. To make sure everything goes smoothly, we’ll take the extra step of delete your existing partition before installing macOS.

Insert the USB drive and shut down your Mac and follow the instructions that correspond to the type of Mac you have.

Apple Silicon (chip M1 and newer): Hold down the power button until you see the boot options window and then right-click on the USB volume created earlier and click Continue .

Hold down the power button until you see the boot options window and then right-click on the USB volume created earlier and click . Intel-powered Macs: hold down the Option (Alt) key while turning on your Mac. Release when you see a list of startup volumes, select the USB stick created at startup, and click the arrow pointing up.

hold down the Option (Alt) key while turning on your Mac. Release when you see a list of startup volumes, select the USB stick created at startup, and click the arrow pointing up. Once macOS is loaded. A language may need to be selected first.

Click on Utilities > Disk Utility.

Select your drive, usually labeled as “MacintoshHD” in the sidebar, then click “Delete”. It’s important to note that the contents of your Mac’s system volume will be erased in the next step. Make sure you’ve backed up any data you don’t want to lose.

in the sidebar, then click It’s important to note that the contents of your Mac’s system volume will be erased in the next step. If you are installing macOS Sierra or later, choose “APFS”. Otherwise, you will need to format to “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)” for El Capitan and earlier**. When you are sure of your decision, click “Delete” and confirm.

Install macOS with macOS Utilities

Finally, exit Disk Utility and select “Reinstall macOS” or “Install macOS” (or Mac OS X, for earlier versions) from the macOS Utilities window. Follow the rest of the prompts to finish the installation.

If downgrading to a previous version of the operating system has worked as expected, and you feel that it is something you could repeat in the future, then it is recommended to save a copy of this version on a spare driveto speed up the process.

