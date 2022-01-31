How to know if our Apple Watch is connected to the internet

While the vast majority of Apple Watch functionality relies on its connection to the iPhone, several others They also rely on the watch’s internet connection. Given its importance, it is common for us to want to check, at some given moment, that our watch is connected to the network. Let’s see how to do it.

An increasingly important connection in our day to day

More and more actions within our Apple Watch require an internet connection. We can talk, for example, about music streaming, calls, weather information, etc. Check that our watch has a connection to the network too easy.

One of the simplest ways to do this is to summon Siri. If we ask for the time and our assistant tells us that there is no connection, we will know immediately, if it gives us the correct answer, too. Beyond Siri the connection indicator is in the control center of the Apple Watch.

Thus, checking the connection is as easy as swiping up from the bottom of the screen to display the Control Center and look at the indicators at the top. In addition to the GPS position access indicator, which is quite common, we will see three possible actions that indicate that the connection is established.





The first is that we see a green iPhone icon . This indicates that our Apple Watch is connected to the phone and that it uses the data or Wi-Fi connection of the phone to go out to the network.

The second is a Wi-Fi icon . This tells us that the Apple Watch is not connected to our iPhone, but that it accesses the network through its own Wi-Fi antenna.

the third is an icon in the form of connection bars, an icon that will remind us of the one we all know from our iPhone. This tells us, again, that the Apple Watch is disconnected from our phone, but that thanks to the watch's cellular connection it is able to access the internet.

Finally, there is a fourth and fifth option, which indicate that our Apple Watch does not have an internet connection. In this case we will see an icon of a crossed out iPhone or a cross, both red. This tells us that the Apple Watch is not connected to the iPhone and that could not connect to the network by any other method.

If we have an Apple Watch with a cellular connection, unless we had manually disabled this connection, our watch should never lose connection to the network. Meanwhile, if we have a Wi-Fi-only Apple Watch, we must either take our phone with us or stay within the range of a Wi-Fi network, for example at home or in the office. As our Apple Watch gains in functions, many of them communication, its internet connection is something we want to keep in mind. Fortunately, it is very simple.

Image | David Svihovec