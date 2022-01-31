If you are going to leave home early this Monday in New York, it is time to pack a good coat | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

be with univisionAlejandro: now we return withstephanie to tell ushow to prepare fornext week.stephanie: we will have changes tofrom Tuesday, but forNow we are still warm and withthe heating on.We see that the temperatures inmanhattan are between 21 and 23degrees, where sensationsfrom 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. forwe continue with a lot of trust andtomorrow we will continue belowof the freezing pointfor much of the day.we see that there is nothingcloudiness what to worry abouton radar. the wind comesfrom the north, although it is alight breeze, but we continuereceiving airflowcool going down thosetemperatures.a system in the middle of thebut for now we start theworking week with temperaturesbetween 15 and 16 degrees in themorning, in the afternoon justWe hit 60.we continue a little belowwhat is usual for thistime of the year.partly cloudy andclear in the morning hourson Monday, then increase thecloudiness and we see the systemthat will continue to come from thegreat lakes area.we see with this front enoughstrong that will cross ourarea, we first receive fluxof hot air, therefore theTuesday we have thesetemperatures, but aswhat passes in front we havechance of rain and evenof water and snow for Thursday andFriday.there we see the panorama of thecomplete week.up and down.I trust in the morning and little by littleincreases.for wednesday we are inthe mid-forties with thearrival of this rain, evenSome models show thatwe could get close tohigh 40 for thursday andFriday, but that’s still forsee.