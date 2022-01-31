If you have a sedentary life, take note of these tricks to exercise in the chair

Spain is the fourth most sedentary of Europe, according to the survey of Ipsos and the World Economic Forum on the practice of exercise. Much of this data is due to the way of working, which in the wake of the pandemic has become even more sedentary due to the telecommuting. Millions of people spend many hours a day sitting down and this can be very detrimental to their health for various reasons: it increases coronary problems, obesity, high blood pressure, the appearance of type 2 diabetes… Therefore, putting an end to this lifestyle is more than necessary.

The problem is that there are millions of people in the world who spend 8 hours sitting in their office chair. However, there are a number of exercises that can be carried out while you are sitting and that will allow you to tone up some parts of your body, in addition to activating you and minimally palliating a sedentary lifestyle. Take note of them:

Buttocks: A very simple but at the same time very effective way to strengthen the glutes is to tense them while you work. To do this, sit on the chair, contract your buttocks for 10 seconds and rest 5. Repeat the exercise 10 times each day. If you want to work the lats, trapezius, triceps and abs, do this exercise: in a chair with armrests, lean on them with your legs slightly raised (enough so that they do not touch the ground). Force your arms until your body is suspended in the air and hold as long as you can. Keep your shoulders strong and don’t sink. Quadriceps: a very simple way to work the quadriceps is to stand up from the chair with one leg. It will be like doing a squat, but by putting the weight on one limb, you will have to exert more force with the quadriceps. To do this, get up as many times as necessary and alternate the leg. This means that you do not use the phone to communicate with colleagues: get up and go to them. Pelvic floor: This exercise is designed for women and to strengthen their pelvic floor. To do this, do hypopressive exercises, that is, breathe deeply and release all the air. When you have exhaled completely, hold without breathing for 10 seconds and open your ribs until your navel sinks. Repeat the exercise ten times. Twins: take advantage of the moment of going to the coffee maker in the office to prepare a good morning coffee. When you’re waiting, lift one foot slightly and tiptoe over the other to alternately go up and down. Take the opportunity to tighten your abs and work them too. squats: the time to go to the bathroom can be perfect to do some squats. Of course, don’t overdo it either, lest the boss wonder what you’re doing inside it for so long.

These are some examples of some exercises that you can do while you are in the office. The important thing is that you are active within the sedentary lifestyle in which you are immersed.





