Independiente Medellín vs Deportivo Cali: match summary, result, goals and standings | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Deportivo Independiente Medellín defeated Deportivo Cali 2-0, on the third date of the I-2022 League. The powerful one was effective and made a difference thanks to Luciano Pons, who scored a brace. With this result, the powerful ranked fourth in the table with six points.

About minute 3, Deportivo Cali had the first dangerous arrival of the game through Michael Ortega who controlled Luis Erney Vásquez. Two minutes later, Medellín had a free kick from the left sector that Juan Guillermo Arboleda charged, but Cali goalkeeper Humberto Acevedo stopped the charge without problems.

At minute 16, Jean Pineda had the first goal of the game, but his shot with his left foot was blocked by the visiting defense. Immediately after, a clash between Felipe Pardo and Michael Ortega led to a warning for both players, after the referee Jhon Hinestroza went to the VAR.

Around the 22nd minute, Germán Gutiérrez from mid-range tested Acevedo from mid-range, but the ball passed close to the visiting goalkeeper’s left-hand post.

At 28, a center from the left sector, left the ball to Adrián Arregui who headed, but sent the ball vertically, the rebound was taken by his Argentine compatriot Luciano Pons who did not manage to finish off the ball well, sending it outside the rival goal .

At minute 36, after a filtered pass by Felipe Pardo from the middle of the field, the ball was left to Luciano Pons, the Argentine with precision and category defined the exit of goalkeeper Acevedo, to score his first goal in Colombian soccer with the shirt of Independent Medellin.

In the complementary stage, Deportivo Cali made the first substitution, entering Jhon Vásquez, instead of Michael Ortega. The red team came out to impose their pace of play attacking by bands and with aerial balls against Cali, who had no offensive variants.

At minute 17, Medellín increased the lead on the scoreboard through the Argentine Luciano Pons, who in a copy of the powerful first goal, took advantage of a filtered pass from Felipe Pardo and the former Banfield recorded his double on Sunday’s spring afternoon at the Atanasio .

After the second goal, Deportivo Cali made two changes, José Caldera replacing Kevin Moreno and Gian Cabezas replacing Harold Santiago Mosquera. At minute 33, Cali made his fourth substitution, Carlos Lucumí entering instead of Ángelo Rodríguez. The DIM made its first change, entering Bryan Castrillón instead of Felipe Pardo, who left with physical discomfort.

About the 39th minute, the debut in Colombian soccer of the Uruguayan Javier Méndez, who played as a midfielder, made a pair with Adrián Arregui. Julio Comesaña took advantage of the last minutes of the match to refresh the team and made two more substitutions, with Didier Moreno and Ever Valencia replacing Luciano Pons and Vladimir Hernández.

Cali had one over the end with a free kick, but they couldn’t define it precisely. The match ended with red dominance who recovered what was lost in Tunja and settled back in the table. On the visitor’s side, they already have three consecutive losses and are still at the bottom of the table.

On the next date, Independiente Medellín visits Once Caldas in Manizales, while Deportivo Cali receives Deportivo Pereira in Palmaseca.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On twitter: @juanchoserran8