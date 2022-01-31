It goes? ‘Bolillo’ Gómez left his continuity in suspense: “There is no longer any patience, everything is dark”

Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez spoke briefly at a press conference after the new defeat of the Honduran National Team (0-2) against El Salvador at the Olympic stadium, then he got up and left the room.

The Bicolor coach hinted that he is leaving office after a bad run of results experienced by the national squad.

“Goodnight. Talking about soccer now is very difficult, the moments that the National Team is experiencing are complicated for the soccer players, for the coaches, for the journalists, for the Honduran people. These are moments where there is no longer any patience, everything is dark, the boys on the court already feel insecure, with things”, the Colombian began by saying.