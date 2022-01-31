It goes? ‘Bolillo’ Gómez left his continuity in suspense: “There is no longer any patience, everything is dark”

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez spoke briefly at a press conference after the new defeat of the Honduran National Team (0-2) against El Salvador at the Olympic stadium, then he got up and left the room.
The Bicolor coach hinted that he is leaving office after a bad run of results experienced by the national squad.
“Goodnight. Talking about soccer now is very difficult, the moments that the National Team is experiencing are complicated for the soccer players, for the coaches, for the journalists, for the Honduran people. These are moments where there is no longer any patience, everything is dark, the boys on the court already feel insecure, with things”, the Colombian began by saying.
“In life, sometimes there are moments that are not opportune, that is happening to me and the coaching staff, we are at an inopportune moment where everyone’s patience has run out and it goes from being a pleasant profession to being a situation complicated, there is no respect, there is no credibility, we are singled out for what is happening,” he added.
“I don’t have much more to tell you, we have worked on what we know, they don’t work out for us, there are no results, but the truth is that we arrived at an inopportune moment and there is no patience. Happy night, a hug for everyone and until another opportunity, “she closed.
After these statements, ‘Bolillo’ Gómez got up from the press conference and left.