Legal Medicine reported more homicides than the Police during 2021 in El Salvador

6% more homicides were reported by the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) during 2021, compared to those registered by the National Civil Police (PNC). This generated a difference in the reduction of murders managed by the Government last year and is related to the fact that the police institution does not register the remains as homicides.

The statistics reveal that the IML reported a decrease of 9.2%, while the PNC sustained a decrease of 15%, according to the data provided by both institutions. Of which, a difference of 71 violent deaths would have been generated between each one, which represents the 6% indicated.

Of those 71 homicides, Legal Medicine reported that 64 were bones, mostly found between May and June, when the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) carried out the excavations in Hugo Osorio’s house and made the figure of 12 bodies found official. , and that they were already delivered to their families. According to the criminologist Israel Ticas, the finding would have revealed approximately 45 bodies, in Chalchuapa, Santa Ana.

Although according to the final data of the IML for the year 2021, they registered 25 bones found in the Las Flores neighborhood, which is located in Chalchuapa.

However, the PNC did not record these remains in its data, even though they were bodies found last year. Regarding this different registry between both institutions, there are factors that predominate with the intention of hiding figures, as revealed by a source from the IML to LA PRENSA GRÁFICA.

This source from the Institute of Legal Medicine, who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisals, assured that the Police do not include the findings of bones in their reports, so as not to increase the statistics. In addition, the government even asks the IML not to reveal the real number of violent deaths.

These statistics of violent deaths reported by the police institution during 2021 are consistent with those provided yesterday by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Gustavo Villatoro, in a television interview.

The head of Security maintained that they have maintained a reduction in homicides compared to 2020 and that it is maintained with the murders registered so far this year.

Bones without registration

Of the total number of bones recorded by Legal Medicine last year, 25 belong to the Las Flores neighborhood in Chalchuapa. The others are located in municipalities such as Lourdes Colón and Zaragoza, both in La Libertad; Delgado City, in Salvador; San Antonio del Monte, in Sonsonate; and other locations nationwide.

However, the IML did not present in the data provided the remains found in the clandestine graves of the Swiss farm, in Nuevo Cuscatlán, La Libertad; where the authorities began to work from November 6, 2021.

The statistics included the municipalities of Antiguo Cuscatlán, Ciudad Arce, Lourdes Colón, La Libertad, Quezaltepeque, San Juan Opico, Santa Tecla and Zaragoza, but not Nuevo Cuscatlán.

Despite this finding, the Security Cabinet reported the recovery of the remains of former soccer player Jimena Ramírez and, later, of the Guerrero Toledo brothers.

In that clandestine cemetery, police agents maintained that two graves were worked and that there were around 12 bodies recovered, but this version was not officially confirmed by the PNC.

THE GRAPHIC PRESS asked the director of the IML, Pedro Martínez, about why they did not include the graves of Nuevo Cuscatlán, but no response was received.