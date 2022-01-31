Lolita Cortés reveals that she likes women and also men | AFP

The beautiful singer and actress, Lola Cortés, is one of the television stars who has won the attention of all viewers on several occasions with her appearances as a judge in different Reality showsthis time being invited to a program that is broadcast through Youtube where he made this strong statement.

And it is that this famous is participating once again as a jury, this time in Iconic Drag Fashion Weeka contest in which Drag fashion is addressed, competing between different Mexican designers who manufacture unique ones that are modeled by the Drag queens more mexican famous.

In one of the entertainment broadcasts, Lolita was in her role as judge when one of the participants said she was gaya classification used between the communityCortés answered that she is too and that she is bi.

That’s right, he revealed what he likes women and also men, something that many people already imagined, he has always been a very controversial figure and many did not find it so strange to know.

She had never before talked about this in front of a camera or in any of the programs in which she has participated, of course because she has not stayed the opportunity, but this time she felt comfortable being able to open up and express herself.

Lolita Cortés defined herself in the middle of the contest in front of a participant.



“Precisely when it is this that I can be a beautiful woman, outside of identifying myself as a woman, I am not trying to be a woman, I want to be a Draga, she does not seek the beautiful because she does not seek femininity, she seeks to distance me as much as possible. possible to associate a dredger with a woman”, communicated the participant.

“I go completely out of what the social canons are asking for. I am a person who is completely tattooed, who loves piercings and who is bi, I am queer” Lolita replied.

Of course these comments just made a lot of people research and I term Queer to see what it was all about, a gender identity other than straight and cis.