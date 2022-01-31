Marcus Ornellas shocks by giving details of how he passionately kissed a man

Mexico City.- Marcus Ornellas He is one of the actors who are on the rise, he has also shown that he is extremely professional, because when an intimate encounter with another man is required, he begins to mentalize and does it.

This he did during a filming of the second installment of Monarchseries that is from Netflix and where it gives life to Jonas Peralta, a bisexual man who has an intimate relationship with Andrés Carranza, who was played by Osvaldo Benavidez.

This shoot was a great challenge for both actors, as they are both heterosexual, so they thought that the drama might not look real.

My character from the beginning, from the casting, they told me that there were going to be scenes with men and scenes with men and women,” he said during an interview for Members on the Air.

He also indicated that in the sequence he recorded he was very professional, so not even when he has been with a woman has he had erections or other reactions. “He is with a lot of respect,” he said.

However, these scenes made him nervous, as he feared that the relationship of respect with his partner would be affected. In addition, he pointed out that before recording with his partner they had a mutual agreement to do the best they could so that they would not have to do it again.