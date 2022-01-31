Maribel Guardia dominates the nets in an animal print dress | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Costa Rican model, Maribel Guardia, always seeks to surprise her audience and she achieves it by walking around in different dresses, this time one with Animal Print.

It is an elegant garment that was dedicated to to model for his followers on social networks, whom he immediately conquered with his great talent with that figure that keeps them enjoying themselves on their screens.

The photos quickly reached more than 41,000 likes, an impressive number that does not stop growing in addition to the large number of successful publications that it has in its official profile of Instagraman account in which he already has more than 7.3 million followers.

In the entertainment piece we can see how once again I take advantage of one of the beautiful settings that they have at home, the main stairs, where he loves to pose for the camera and continue producing those pretty contents.

Maribel has a beauty enviable, despite her 62 years, she has managed to stay young and beautiful, but above all healthy thanks to the large amount of exercise she does and of course also to the good way she eats.

Maribel Guardia strives to have top quality photo sessions.



Recently she was infected and had to rest, a rest that made her pause her projects, but now that she is better, she was even invited to Televisa’s morning show HOY, to participate as a host.

This happened last week and this weekend she is also presenting her play “El Tenorio Cómica”, where she, accompanied by other celebrities, manages to interpret “Inés” and entertain the people who attend to witness her great performance.

You continue to cover the incredible and attractive photographs of Maribel Guardia in Show News, where we will also be sharing interesting information, news, curiosities and of course the best news from the world of entertainment.