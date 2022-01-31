Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, commits suicide by jumping into the void from a 29th floor of a skyscraper in New York

one of five Miss USA black, just the one that won in 2019, Cheslie Kryst was pronounced dead in the morning hours of this Sunday in Midtown New York, according to city law enforcement, the model and lawyer would have jumped from the 29th floor of a luxury skyscraper in NY.

Witnesses said that Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, lived on the 9th floor of the Orion building, a luxury skyscraper located at 350 W. 42nd St. in New Yorkbut what Cheslie Kryst was seen on the 29th floor of the same minutes before she jumped into the void. Immediately, the authorities went to the scene and declared Cheslie deceased “In Situ”.

Hours later, his family took time to share on social media a heartfelt message for the Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst: “With devastation and great pain we share the death of our beloved Cheslie Kryst… Cheslie embodied love and service to others, whether through her work as a lawyer fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as the presenter of EXTRA”, reads the statement announcing the death of the beautiful model.

Without a doubt, a strong blow for the world of beauty and for the African-American community. Let’s remember that Cheslie Kryst She was one of the most important activists in the entertainment industry. Until the closing of this note, the reasons that led Cheslie Kryst to make this decision were unknown.

Keep reading:

Latina candidates will not resign from Miss USA

They will broadcast Miss USA through the Internet

Univision and NBC condemn Trump with Miss USA; the Reelz channel will air it