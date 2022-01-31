Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, dies after jumping from a building in New York

The police authorities of New York flocked to a building deluxe in midtown when it was reported that a woman jumped from it. The victim’s body was identified as Cheslie Krystwho will win the Miss USA in 2019.

By profession a lawyer and barely 30 years old, Cheslie Kryst, jumped from the Orion Building, a 60-story skyscraper located between 350 W. 42nd St. around 7 a.m. this Sunday. Hours later, social media and her own family identified her as Miss USA 2019.

“With devastation and great pain, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie Kryst. It was her great light that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. He cared, loved, laughed and shone. Cheslie embodied love and service to others, whether through her work as a lawyer fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as the presenter of EXTRA”, shared the family of Miss USA 2019 hours after the model and lawyer will jump from some luxury buildings located in New Yorkk.

Cheslie Kryst She lived on the 9th floor of the building, but witnesses told police sources that she was last seen on the terrace of the 29th floor.

Keep reading:

Mikayla Holmgren, the first girl with Down syndrome to compete in Miss USA

Latina candidates will not resign from Miss USA

They will broadcast Miss USA through the Internet