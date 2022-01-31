Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dies

Cheslie Kryst, who won the crown of Miss USA in 2019, passed away this Sunday, several media confirmed. According to preliminary reports from the authorities, it is presumed that the former beauty queen launched from the apartment complex where she lived in New York.

The TMZ page published that the New York Police Department responded to a call from the 9-1-1 Emergency System on Sunday morning, which originated from the building where Kryst resided. Both officers and paramedics rushed to the scene, but he had already been declared dead.

The situation is still under investigation by the authorities.

Hours before her death, the beauty made a publication on her Instagram account where she included a photo of her accompanied by the message: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

The 30-year-old, who was also a lawyer, worked as a correspondent on the entertainment program “Extra”. Precisely, through this space the family officially confirmed the death.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share that our beloved Cheslie has passed away. Her great light inspired everyone around her with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed, and she shone. Cheslie spread love and service to others through her work as a social justice attorney, as Miss USA, and as a correspondent on Extra. But more importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague. We know that her legacy will live on,” said the family, who requested space to handle this loss.

A former Division I athlete from North Carolina, Kryst won the Miss USA pageant in May 2019 and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year. When she was crowned, she marked more than a personal triumph: she meant that, for the first time, three black women were reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.

In a statement, the production of the “Extra” space described the communicator “not only a vital part of our program, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched all the staff. Our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends.”

The University of South Carolina, meanwhile, mourned the loss of its former student-athlete, calling her “a woman of many talents.” Kryst also earned an MBA from Wake Forest University.

If you or someone you know is at risk of losing their life, immediately call the PAS Line at 1-800-981-0023.