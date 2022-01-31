Miss USA 2019 dies after jumping from a building in New York, according to authorities | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

Alejandro: in a story thathas shocked the greatApple. miss usa 2019 haddied this morning at 30years old, afterpractically jumping off a floor30 in manhattan.before taking his own lifeposted a picture on instagramwhere i’ve wished thiswould bring peoplepeace.the young woman was a famousTV presenter.she said she was sticking with aexpert to deal withsadness.we hooked up with judy foranalyze this situationcan happen to anyonewe are talking about a young woman of 30years, seemed full of life andbefore the public gaze I had iteverything.how can this happen?judy: we know we can haveall that success and be in theapex of our career,but we also have othersnegative factors in ourlives that haunt us,particularly now addedthe factors we havethis isolation.I think this young womanaccumulated several factors andthey started more in the mind ofher.Alejandro: How to detect if afamily member, partner orfriend goes through these?sometimes we see people verysmiling. how to determinethat person is going throughbecause?watch and doquestions to see ifperson is hopeful.if we talk about the future, aboutthings to come we can see,but if we see that his life andperformance is decliningvery important signswe can notice in the relatives.Alejandro: how can we searchhelp ourselves if no onecan you detect that?we always have helparound our communitysuicide hotlineIt is very fashionable now and thethey are announcing in allparts.Alejandro: thank you, in peacerest this young lady.[úsica]