Mourning on Televisa: After giving up ‘Hoy’, driver suffers devastating loss

Mexico City.- again in Televisa they have mourning dressbecause after give up to the program Today beside ‘the shots‘, the famous conductor, ‘The Indian Brayan‘, just suffered the devastating loss his father’s, Armando Rodriguez.

Hugo Alcantarabetter known as ‘El Indio’, was one of the participants in the second of The Stars Dance Todaywhich he gave up a couple of weeks before the grand finale, as he assured that his companions deserved it more than he and his dance partner, however, he continued with his section in the morning, ‘La Resbaladilla del Indio Brayan’.

Now, unfortunately it has been revealed that he is mourning the irreparable loss of his father. He was the famous actor, Laura Spainwho through your account Twitter He reported the unfortunate death, sending his condolences to the famous driver, however, he did not reveal the reasons for this.

My condolences to our dear friend and colleague @elindiobrayan and his family for the departure of his father, Mr. Armando Rodríguez. RIP,” said Spain.

“El Indio Brayan” seeing the emotional message, I do not hesitate to reply and thank him for his condolences, as well as all those who responded to the tweet and also sent him good wishes.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart my dear friend, thank you all,” Hugo replied.

Source: Twitter @laloespana