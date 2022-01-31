Nayib Bukele explains why a “giant” increase in the price of bitcoin is “only a matter of time”

The Salvadoran president recalls that the total number of units of the cryptocurrency is limited, since “there will always be only 21 million bitcoins.”

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, considers that bitcoin will experience a “giant” increase in its value, and that “it is only a matter of time” for that to happen.

“There is more of 50 million millionaires in the world. Imagine if each of them decides that they must own at least one bitcoin,” wrote Bukele last Sunday on his Twitter account. The president recalled that the total number of cryptocurrency units is limited, and that “there will always be only 21 million bitcoins” in the world.

That amount “not enough for half“of the 50 million millionaires; “a gigantic price increase is only a matter of time”, predicted Bukele.

The amount of bitcoins is limited

The total supply of the popular cryptocurrency is limited and is predefined in the protocol of bitcoin in 21 million units, that is, you cannot create more than that. About 90% of that amount has already been mined, and until this Monday the total number of bitcoins that have been extracted and circulating is 18.94 million units.

The cryptocurrency is in a downtrend, and in the last three months it has lost almost half of its value. On November 10, he established its all-time high when exceeding 69,000 dollars per unit, to later suffer a fall and this day it is trading around 37,000 dollars.

El Salvador adopted bitcoin as its second legal tender last September, and taking advantage of the drop in the price of that asset, Bukele advertisement on January 21 the buy 410 bitcoins for a total value of “only” 15 million dollars. According to the EFE agency, the Central American country would have around 1,630 units of that cryptocurrency in its coffers.

