New York City has the largest increase in rental income in more than a decade

Many New York renters have been hit by an increase in their leases. And it is that a new study from the housing website StreetEasy found that the average rent in New York City last year increased 8.2% from 2020 and 11.6% from the first quarter of the year.

This was the most significant annual rent increase on record for StreetEasy, whose data goes back to 2010.

Apartments rent for an average of $2,700 in the five boroughs. This is still far from the all-time high of $2,850 set in the summer of 2019, but it is much higher than the pandemic-driven low of $2,420 in the first quarter of last year.

There are also fewer apartments on the market, with just 60,966 last quarter compared to 128,167 at the same time in 2020..

The most popular areas of the city have seen the biggest price increases. Neighborhoods like Downtown Brooklyn, SoHo, Tribeca and Battery Park City broke their records. While nearly half of all Manhattan rental listings were offering concessions in the first quarter of 2021, that number dropped to just 17.1% in the fourth quarter.

“The market is in the process of normalizing after almost two years of uncertainty. That’s good news for the city’s recovery overall, but understandably, a lot of renters might feel uncomfortable right now,” said Nancy Wu, an economist at StreetEasy, according to Thrillist.

“This winter will bring many changes to the rental market. The concessions that the owners gave at the beginning of last year will expire, which will leave many renters with no choice but to move out of their COVID-era discount rents. This should increase rental inventory in the most competitive neighborhoods and give renters in the market some respite from the rapid price growth we’ve seen over the last year,” Wu added.

