New York Invests $70 Million in Federal Funds to Help Child Care Providers – NBC New York (47)

New York will invest $70 million in grant funds for newly licensed, registered or authorized child care programs in areas of the state with insufficient space, known as child care deserts, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

The funds, which are part of the $100 million child care desert initiative approved in the 2021 Enacted Budget, are made available through the American Rescue Plan Act and will be administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Children and Family Services. New York State.

The grants will help new child care providers in underserved areas build their program, cover start-up and staffing costs, recruit, train and retain staff, and support staff in accessing COVID-19 vaccines. Grant applications will open in mid-April and run through May 19, 2022, with award announcements scheduled for June.

For this funding opportunity, child care deserts are defined as census tracts where there are three or more children under the age of five for every available child care space, or there are no available child care spaces in the tract.

By this criterion, more than 60% of New York State is considered a child care desert.

All applicants must complete the OCFS online orientation prior to applying for the grant. Visit the OCFS website for more information here. Programs applying to become a New York City DOHMH Section 47 day care must attend a pre-permit orientation before applying for a new permit.

Applicants who need help starting child care programs can contact their county OCFS Regional Office or their local Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) agency, which can help them with the licensing process. .

“Child care is one of the most critical engines in rebuilding New York stronger post-pandemic, and will provide countless opportunities for working parents,” Governor Hochul said. “These federal funds will go a long way toward ensuring that no New Yorker is left without child care. New York will always remain committed to eradicating the problems of child care deserts and will work tirelessly to ensure that all parents have access to this vital lifeline.”