NFL: 49ers vs Rams: Summary and best actions of the duel of the NFL National Conference Final 2022

Friends of MARCA Claro thank you very much for following the minute by minute of the conference final where the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium, so they will be playing the Super Bowl against the Bengals.

00:00 | 49ers 17-20 Rams | The game ends and the Rams are the champions of the National Conference and be in the Super Bowl.

01:09 | 49ers 17-20 Rams | Intercepted ball and the Rams are in the next Super Bowl. Jimmy Garoppolo gets rid of the ovoid and loses it. The SoFi Stadium explodes!

01:46 | 49ers 17-20 Rams | Matt Gay hits a perfect kick and the Rams already have the lead. Jimmy Garoppolo and San Francisco have time on the clock and a time out.

02:00 | 49ers 17-17 Rams | We hit the two-minute break, the Rams in the red zone.

05:33 | 49ers 17-17 Rams | The ball is again held by the Rams, who look more precise and are already in enemy territory.

06:53 | 49ers 17-17 Rams | The duel is tied with a 40-yard field goal. Dramatic closing at SoFi Stadium.

09:29 | 49ers 17-14 Rams | Despite no longer having timeouts, the Rams have an offensive series to try to turn the score around. They advance through the airway.

13:43 | 49ers 17-14 Rams | Cooper Kupp takes advantage of a good pass and receives the ball to add the second score for his team. The Rams get into the game.

14:03 | 49ers 17-7 Rams | From the hand of Matthew Stafford, the Rams are placed in the red zone and could get closer on the scoreboard, they are already at the 10-yard line of enemy territory.

0:19 | 49ers 17-7 Rams | The Rams are running out of time and they burn their second time out.

01:59 | 49ers 17-7 Rams | Jimmy Garoppolo gains confidence and finds George Kittle free to increase the advantage. San Francisco continues to hurt with deep passes from their quarterback.

07:53 | 49ers 10-7 Rams | Rams plays it and in fourth loses the ball in the middle of the field. New offensive series for the locals and in a very good position.

11:20 | 49ers 10-7 Rams | The 49ers are already in enemy territory again. Jimmy Garoppolo commands an offensive series that could be successful.

15:00 | 49ers 10-7 Rams | The third quarter begins and San Francisco is close to being in a Super Bowl.

00:00 | 49ers 10-7 Rams | I rest in the SoFi Stadium.

00:06 | 49ers 10-7 Rams | San Francisco goes into the break with the advantage, this after concluding a good offensive series with a field goal by Robbie Gould.

00:20 | 49ers 7-7 Rams | San Francisco will have a chance to look for more points down the stretch of the second quarter.

02:00 | 49ers 7-7 Rams | We arrived at the first break of the two minutes.

06:10 | 49ers 7-7 Rams | San Francisco reacts! Deebo Samuel moves his legs and covers many yards to reach his final destination. The game is tied in California.

07:30 | 49ers 0-7 Rams | A good reception by Brandon Aiyuk puts the 49ers in enemy territory.

08:46 | 49ers 0-7 Rams | Cooper Kupp keeps the ball and opens the scoring at SoFi Stadium, this after a deep pass from Matthew Stafford.

12:51 | 49ers 0-0 Rams | Matthew Stafford begins to drop his arm and the Rams gain yards in search of the first touchdown of the game. They are already in the away field.

15:00 | 49ers 0-0 Rams | The second quarter begins and the ball is still held by the Los Angeles team.

02:00 | 49ers 0-0 Rams | There are two minutes left in the first quarter and so far the defenses have done a very good job.

6:53 | 49ers 0-0 Rams | The Rams lose the ball dramatically one yard from the touchdown. Jimmie Ward takes the ball and we are still without points so far.

10:26 | 49ers 0-0 Rams | The Rams begin to have spaces and advance yards on the run.

14:06 | 49ers 0-0 Rams | The locals are forced to clear and now San Francisco will have the ball for the first offensive series. Jimmy Garoppolo enters the scene.

15:00 | 49ers 0-0 Rams | The game begins in California and the ball belongs to the Rams in their first offensive series of the afternoon led by Matthew Stafford from the 25-yard line.

EVERYTHING READY AT THE SOFI STADIUM!

The Bengals expect rival in the Super Bowl

After a perfect game in Kansas, the Bengals eliminated the Chiefs in their own home and are the first guests to the Super Bowl, their rival will come out of this commitment in California.

The Rams arrive at the stadium

The public is present in San Francisco

The 49ers will be supported by their fans to seek the pass to the Super Bowl, that is why a full house is expected and people like that have come to SoFi Stadium.

WELCOME TO MINUTE BY MINUTE!

Friends of MARCA Claro are welcome to the final of the NFL National Conference, where the San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are looking for a place in the Super Bowl next February 13. A vibrant game awaits us!

